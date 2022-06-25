ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Hemsworth Says Showing His Naked Butt in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Was a ‘Dream’ Come True

By Sasha Urban and Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Everyone knows Thor has a mighty hammer. But in “ Thor: Love and Thunder ,” Chris Hemsworth bares it all to show off another asset: his bare butt.

“It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine,” Hemsworth told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this…  a decade from now it’s all gonna come off.”

Although it’s still unclear what can be expected a decade from now, there’s a lot to take in from the fourth “Thor” movie, directed by Taika Waititi . When asked how the revealing moment came together, Waititi said it was important to him to highlight Hemsworth’s physique.

“I feel like we had all talked about it,” Waititi told Variety . “We had talked about, ‘Yeah, we gotta show off this body.’ My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you’ve gotta show it off. Don’t cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it’s not fair!”

For Hemsworth’s part, it wasn’t the first time he had to bare it all on screen. But at the end of the day, he couldn’t be too shocked by what he saw.

“I had had that out in ‘Rush’ many years ago,” Hemsworth said. “In a Marvel film, it was a very large screen, it was a very big pair of cheeks, and, I don’t know, I had seen it before.”

The actor also revealed that it was “intimidating” seeing Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor for the first time: “A little stab to the ego, but I quickly got over it and I was in awe of everything she had done.”

For "Thor: Love and Thunder," Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane's superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she'd never been asked to before. "I definitely got as big as I've ever been," Portman explained for Variety's cover story. "You realize, 'Oh,...
Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name "Baz Luhrmann." In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, "How you feel about Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann's brash, glitter-bomb maximalism." In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film "a brash, overwhelming experience. It's...
Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in "ER" and "Law & Order," died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
