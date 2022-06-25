ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Shooting at WeatherTech facility in Chicago suburb leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; suspect arrested

By Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9O7v_0gM04O5b00

CHICAGO — A shooting Saturday morning left one person dead and two others injured at a WeatherTech facility in a Chicago suburb, police said. WeatherTech manufactures and sells auto accessories.

At about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a person shot at the location of WeatherTech's factory store in the village of Bolingbrook, a southwest suburb of Chicago that is about 25 miles from the city.

A shooter fled the building following the incident, and police arrested a suspect at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Bolingbrook Police Department said in a statement .

CHICAGO SHOOTING: Suspect 'in custody' after 2 dead, 7 injured in downtown Chicago shooting

Of the victims who were injured, one is in critical condition while the other has been released from the hospital, police said.

Police did not immediately identity the victims and suspect or release additional details on a potential motive for the shooting.

WeatherTech did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shooting at WeatherTech facility in Chicago suburb leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; suspect arrested

Comments / 167

fellowship
3d ago

in Chicago?? no way, they have strict gun control an the mayor says she only cares about the safety of people. bahahaaaaa

Reply(29)
99
Janeen Caldwell
3d ago

The gun laws aren't meant for criminals so make all you want. if someone wants a gun they will find one. It's really a shame but so true. I pray every night & day for our world to be saved and protected from any more harm......when I was a kid life was beautiful everyone watched out for everybody . Too bad some can't go back to how safe and wonderful our world was then.

Reply(5)
15
Kevin Ellison
3d ago

I'm just here to see how many liberal want to change the constitution as long it is not abortion which is not really in the constitution

Reply(17)
28
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, shot standing at Near South Side bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while waiting at a bus stop Monday night on the Near South Side. The 24-year-old was standing at a bus stop around 9:35 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him in the 2600 block of South State Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Chicago suburb warehouse temporary employee charged after allegedly fatally shooting 1, injuring 2 others

A temporary employee in a suburban Chicago warehouse is being charged after allegedly shooting three coworkers Saturday morning, one of which died. Charles McKnight, a Chicago resident, allegedly opened fire in a WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Saturday morning after allegedly robbing two coworkers at gunpoint, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department who spoke with FOX 32. Police were called to the scene at 6:25 a.m., and McKnight left the warehouse.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bolingbrook, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

3 people shot in Lakeview East; CPD sergeant punched hours earlier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in the Lakeview neighborhood early Monday morning. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barry Avenue, and Clark and Halsted streets, around 12 hours after Chicago's Pride Parade came through the neighborhood. Police said a woman and two men were standing outside when someone fired shots. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and remains in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. They are both in good condition. There were at least 40 evidence markers in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Baby among 5 dead, 22 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead, and 22 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Sunday. The youngest victim includes a 5-month-old girl.In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 20, was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday evening.  Police said around 8:10 p.m., an unknown offender fired shots, in the 11700 block of South Princeton – striking the victim in the neck. The victim then self-transported to Roseland Hospital in critical condition. A 5-month-old girl is dead, and a 41-year-old man is wounded following a shooting in South Shore Friday evening. Around 6:45...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gary Police officer shoots suspect while responding to call of person with a gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Gary, Indiana, police officer shot a suspect Sunday while responding to a call of a person with a gun. According to police, Gary officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. due to a "male with a gun who was making the residence unsafe." Police said, "During the course of contact with the male an officer was forced to discharge his weapon striking the male." The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now handling the investigation. The officer will be placed on mandatory desk duty for the extent of the external investigation. No further details were available.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed by unknown offender during argument in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed during an argument in Lake view early Sunday morning. Police said around 2:22 a.m., the man was in an argument with an unknown offender who pulled a knife and attacked him, in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street.The victim suffered two puncture wounds to the left shoulder and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Chicago#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed while exiting vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while exiting a vehicle on the city's Near West Side Sunday morning. Police said around 4:27 a.m. the 32-year-old victim was leaving the vehicle, in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road, when an unknown offender fired shots in his direction.The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 5-month-old girl was shot to death while in the rear of a car in a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

Chicago woman charged for providing firearm to felon

An additional person has been charged for an incident that involved a car accident and a man throwing a suitcase over a bridge. On June 20th, police investigated an accident that occurred in the area of East College and Gilbert Streets just before 6:30 pm. A witness reported that 30-year-old Mack Blumingburg of Chicago threw a suitcase over a nearby bridge. Additional officers on scene recovered the suitcase and allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun inside.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Black Teen With Hands Up Shot By Chicago Police Caught On Video

Surveillance footage captures a Chicago Police officer shooting a 13-year-old Black teenage boy while raising his hands in the air, according to the Independent. A dozen officers engaged in a foot pursuit of the unarmed seventh-grader, known as A.G., on May 18, when he was running away from a suspected stolen vehicle, the Independent reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Chicago

2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the men were standing with a group of people, in the 2400 block of West 71st Street around 6:33 a.m., when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots – striking the victims.A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.The second victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and side and was also transported to Advocate Christ in stable condition. The offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, at WeatherTech warehouse shooting

One person is dead and two were injured after a shooting at a WeatherTech warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook early Saturday morning, ABC Chicago station, WLS reported. Officers were dispatched to 1 Weathertech Way at 6:25 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a subject shot, Bolingbrook police...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, found shot dead on ground in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot dead, lying on the ground in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 9600 block of South Princeton. At about 11:36 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area. They discovered a 21-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police respond to report of shooting on Dan Ryan expressway near West 83rd Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to a reported expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan Sunday morning.Around 8:21 a.m., ISP District Chicago troopers reported to a shooting on the southbound lanes of I-94 southbound near West 83rd Street.No injuries were reported, but southbound lanes of I-94 at 75th Street were closed between 9:24 a.m. and 9:53 a.m. for investigation.No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Suspect in custody after 3 people shot at WeatherTech in Illinois

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Bolingbrook police are investigating reports of a shooting at WeatherTech Saturday morning. Around 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to WeatherTech Way for reports of a person shot, according to police. The offender fled the building and is still at large, police said. Police have confirmed that...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

514K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy