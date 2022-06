The Washington County District Court is offering a Fines and Costs Failure to Appear Warrant Amnesty program from July 1 through August 1, 2022. Any defendant who has failed to appear at a fines and costs docket or any defendant who has an outstanding or authorized bench warrant for failure to appear at a fines and costs docket is encouraged to appear in person at the Cost Administrator's office located on the first floor of the Washington County Courthouse to set up a new payment plan and resume payments on fines and costs.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO