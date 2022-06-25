ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cooper Manning Reveals When Arch Was Ready to Make Decision

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgzH7_0gM03lEP00

The No. 1 quarterback recruit for the Class of 2023 knew soon after a recent visit that he wanted to commit to the University of Texas.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Arch Manning committed to the University of Texas football program on Thursday, surprising college football fans across the country. As the No. 1 quarterback recruit for the Class of 2023, he was sought after by many programs.

His dad, Cooper, admitted this week at the Manning Passing Academy that Arch made his decision relatively quickly, though.

Cooper told NOLA.com that Arch said he was ready to commit to the Longhorns on Wednesday night after his visit the previous weekend . However, Cooper said to “sleep on it” before making the official announcement and calling Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

So, Arch did just that. The next morning he was still confident in his decision to go to Texas in the fall of 2023, so he made the call to his future coach and then posted the announcement on social media .

Watch college football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

After going through months and months of the recruitment process and answering constant questions about his son’s potential landing spot, Cooper admitted that he wanted some breathing room before speaking more extensively on the process and his thoughts on his son’s commitment, per SportsTalk790 .

Coopers brother, NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, did open up about Arch’s commitment this week , sharing that he is proud of how his nephew handled the situation. Additionally, Peyton was glad that Arch announced his commitment in his own terms instead of making a whole show out of it.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Peyton Manning Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Peyton Manning has maintained a strong interest in the Denver Broncos since his retirement in 2015. With Russell Wilson joining his former team, he had some thoughts on what that means. Speaking to the media recently, Manning said that Denver marks "a new chapter" for the now-former Seattle Seahawks quarterback....
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbstreit
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Cooper Manning
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Very Scared By Bryce Young News

The college football world should be very, very afraid of what Bryce Young admitted this week. The Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback called the 2021 season a "failure," despite his Heisman Trophy win and College Football Playoff national title game appearance. Nick Saban's team is heading into the 2022 regular...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Coopers#College Football#American Football#The University Of Texas#Fubotv
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Recruiting Admission

Like his nephew, Arch Manning, Peyton Manning was a big-time recruit coming out of high school. Peyton Manning, one of the top players in high school football in the 1990s, committed to the University of Tennessee over several other major programs. Following Arch Manning's commitment to Texas, Peyton Manning revealed...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy