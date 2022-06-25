Cooper Manning Reveals When Arch Was Ready to Make Decision

The No. 1 quarterback recruit for the Class of 2023 knew soon after a recent visit that he wanted to commit to the University of Texas.

Arch Manning committed to the University of Texas football program on Thursday, surprising college football fans across the country. As the No. 1 quarterback recruit for the Class of 2023, he was sought after by many programs.

His dad, Cooper, admitted this week at the Manning Passing Academy that Arch made his decision relatively quickly, though.

Cooper told NOLA.com that Arch said he was ready to commit to the Longhorns on Wednesday night after his visit the previous weekend . However, Cooper said to “sleep on it” before making the official announcement and calling Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

So, Arch did just that. The next morning he was still confident in his decision to go to Texas in the fall of 2023, so he made the call to his future coach and then posted the announcement on social media .

After going through months and months of the recruitment process and answering constant questions about his son’s potential landing spot, Cooper admitted that he wanted some breathing room before speaking more extensively on the process and his thoughts on his son’s commitment, per SportsTalk790 .

Coopers brother, NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, did open up about Arch’s commitment this week , sharing that he is proud of how his nephew handled the situation. Additionally, Peyton was glad that Arch announced his commitment in his own terms instead of making a whole show out of it.

