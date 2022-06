Nat Sciver and Alice Davidson-Richards struck stunning maiden Test centuries as England cruised to 328 for six following a flurry of early wickets on day two of the LV= Insurance Test at Taunton.England had lost three wickets for just 21 runs either side of the lunch break, but Sciver played a well-crafted innings, scoring an unbeaten 119 from 207 deliveries as her side sailed past South Africa’s first innings total of 284 to take a 44-run lead.Sciver was well-supported by her former school and hockey team-mate, Test debutant Davidson-Richards who made 107 of her own before being caught at point...

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO