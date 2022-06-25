ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

‘We can’t get tired’: After abortion ruling, Centre County residents look to the future

By Matt DiSanto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court sent shock waves across the country when it overturned Roe v. Wade , revoking the federal constitutional right to an abortion and leaving it up to the states. Now, following an initial round of protests across the country, including in State College , community members are left to figure out what’s next.

Across the board, protesters in downtown State College on Friday called for women’s health proponents to vote for progressive candidates in the next local and national elections. However, voters like Marty Coyle say activism can’t stop at the ballot box.

“We need to vote. That’s always the first answer,” said Coyle, who attended Friday’s protest alongside his 6-month-old son. “People need to show up locally and make their voices heard. Organizing locally is how you fight something like this. You can’t show up to a ballot box once a year and expect to fix these kinds of problems. The more people show up locally, and the more votes we have, the more change we can have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CHkH_0gM035RG00
A group of protesters gathers at the Allen Street Gates in State College on Friday, June 24, 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

A number of protesters at the Allen Street Gates agreed that they shouldn’t need to be there in the first place. Many said that progressive politicians had nearly 50 years to codify Roe v. Wade’s ruling — a process that generally involves converting a federal agency’s rule into law. Such a step would require 60 votes in the U.S. Senate, which remains difficult with a slim Democrat majority. The Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have created new legal protections for accessing and providing abortion care, failed 49-51 in the Senate in May.

Younger activists at the protest hoped that future politicians will work to bring abortion care and access back to the federal level.

“We need to vote people into office that will codify Roe v. Wade into law, hopefully. I think it’s hard to just protest,” said one State College Area High School graduate who now studies at Lehigh. “Voting has the most power.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Od71_0gM035RG00
Protesters stopped outside of the Pregnancy Resource Clinic on Friday, June 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Voting in Pennsylvania will become increasingly important for abortion care advocates during November’s midterm elections. Pennsylvania is one of 35 states with protected abortion rights for now, but that could change if conservative candidates take office in a few months.

Much like outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro has sworn to protect Pennsylvania’s access to abortion care if he assumes office. Republican candidate Doug Mastriano said he would sign a bill banning abortion at six weeks with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person.

On Friday, protesters like Rachel Fields encouraged concerned citizens to branch outside their comfort zones and run for office to kick-start change in their communities.

“Running for office is one thing you can do,” said Fields, who once served as the mayor of a small town in West Virginia. “You can make a difference in your town, the local community, and work your way back up. All of us have a voice, and it’s time to be heard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvACj_0gM035RG00
Protestors gathered and marched in downtown State College after the Roe reversal on Friday, June 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Some activists at Friday night’s protest supported more radical changes, including shakeups to federal institutions like the Supreme Court.

“It goes way beyond voting,” said Elisa Edgar, a senior at State College Area High School. “We need to organize and rethink the entire court system. How can we let nine people decide millions of people’s rights? We need to start doing a lot more than voting. We need to be protesting and organizing, and we can’t get tired.”

Nationally, access to abortion has significant support among everyday Americans. A recent Pew Research Center survey found a 61% majority of U.S. adults feel abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 37% say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

Now, after abortion care received a major blow from the nation’s highest court, Centre Region activists like Jonah Downs say it’s on local communities to stay organized and focused — especially once the midterm elections roll around on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“Local elections also matter,” Downs said. “They’re more important in most cases than federal or state races. We need to get out in our own communities to spread awareness and create change, too.”

Comments / 4

Taylor Funk
3d ago

Keep your legs closed and then You won’t have to protest. Many ways to not have a child, instead of murdering one!!!

Reply(2)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
WTAJ

DEP holds public hearing on water quality in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues to find the highly toxic chemical “PFAS” in Benner Township’s water wells. Because of this, a public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss their response efforts. This includes their bottled water deliveries and installations of home-treatment systems to residents with wells […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two central Pa. residents plead guilty, admit being in the Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

Two Lycoming County residents have been told they better have good reasons why they should avoid jail for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. That is what District of Columbia Judge Reggie B. Walton told Mark A. Aungst, 47, of South Williamsport, and Tammy A. Bronsburg, 51, of Williamsport, on Monday when he set their sentencings for Sept. 27.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#National Elections#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Local#The U S Supreme Court
WTAJ

Short staffing limits services at Clearfield County Courthouse

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Staffing shortages are creating limited services and woes at the Clearfield County Courthouse. A sign was displayed on the door of the courthouse Monday morning that said officials are only accepting emergencies and PFA’s. Residents could still drop off their filings to be stamped. The cause of the shortage remains […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MarketRealist

Sheetz Gas Station Chain Announces Gasoline Price Cut

The Sheetz chain of gas stations and convenience stores has good news for consumers. It’s dropping the price of gas to $3.99 per gallon for the July 4 holiday weekend. Who owns Sheetz gas stations?. Article continues below advertisement. The Sheetz family owns 90 percent of Sheetz convenience stores...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County man wanted for home improvement fraud

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a Blair County man they say is wanted for home improvement fraud. Allegheny Township police are looking for Terry Wayne Geist Jr. It’s reported that he has an active warrant for felony home improvement fraud. He’s known to do business as Keystone Custom Carpentry, police said. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Contractor accused of stealing deposits, faces 37 fraud charges

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Attorney General’s office said a Lycoming County contractor was charged with 37 felonies on Tuesday after taking multiple deposits and not doing the work. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Michael Bloom of Williamsport took $86,110 in security deposits from six different people, and in exchange, he was supposed to install […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
1K+
Followers
193
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy