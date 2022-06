Texas A&M has made the final list for one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class out of Gaither High School in Tampa Bay, Florida, Athlete/Wide receiver, Eugene Wilson III. Older readers may recognize his name, due to the fact that his father is former NFL cornerback Eugene Wilson, who won two Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots, so it’s really no surprise that the younger Wilson is a star on the gridiron himself. Wilson’s final list consists of Texas A&M and Florida, with the latter coming as no surprise due to his High...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO