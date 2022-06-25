ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Philadelphia region animal shelters team up for 'mega' adoption event

Five area animal shelters are coming together for a mega adoption event this weekend.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, ACCT Philly, Animal Adoption Center, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center and Humane PA are participating.

Action News was there as some of the dogs that will be up for adoption at Brandywine arrived from Texas on Friday.

Every location will have $35 adoption fees for cats and dogs.

At some, like Brandywine Valley, that fee includes spaying, neutering and microchipping.

The goal is to get at least 700 homeless pets into homes.

The event is being held this weekend, June 25 and 26.

For more information, visit BVSPCA.org .

Comments / 7

Sitch
3d ago

Make sure when you adopt that you realize it’s a lifelong commitment. Not when you grow bored and you’re no longer amused. These animals have feelings and they are not there for your amusement or your children’s amusement until you grow tired of them!!

Reply(1)
5
 

CBS Philly

Brandywine Valley SPCA, Other Shelters Holding Mega Adoption Event This Weekend

BRANDYWINE VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — This weekend, the Brandywine Valley SPCA will hold one of its largest pet adoption events. More than 500 furry companions will be up for adoption. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday at all Brandywine Valley SPCA locations. Other shelters are taking part too, including ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia. If you can’t adopt, shelters are also looking for volunteers to help out at the event. Click here for more information about adopting a pet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Whoa Doggie! Meet our 2022 Pet Photo Contest Winners.

This year’s voting certainly put pups at the top of the cute pet class. With cats, guinea pigs, horses and even chickens entered, and close to 150 pets vying for the top spots, dogs ruled. Meet the top vote-getters and get to know them a bit better on the pages that follow.
WYOMISSING, PA
fox29.com

'He was the one': Hundreds of dogs, cats find homes after Brandywine Valley SPCA mega adoption event

WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Scores of cats and dogs, all looking for "furever" homes in Chester County. Cody Tyson connected with a German Shepherd mix puppy right away and just had to take her home during Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Mega Adoption Event. "I looked around for a while and she came in and just felt good. Took her out back, let me meet her outside of the kennel. Good…real good."
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

PSPCA Rescues 100 Animals From Lancaster County House Thanks To Tip From Good Samaritan

QUARYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway after 100 animals were found living in deplorable conditions at a house on Pumping Station Road in Quarryville, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania SPCA stepped in after a tip from a good samaritan. “They were living in filthy conditions, both inside the property as well as where some of the farm animals were kept outside,” Gillian Kocher, Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Media Relations, said. “So, that can mean things like living in their own excrement, not being cleaned.” The Pennsylvania SPCA’s law enforcement officers, acting on a tip, raided the house Friday, rescuing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

5 Local Family & Pet Photographers

There’s no substitute for the lasting quality of professional pictures. Capture your family in their best light—from the four-footed to the freshest little bun out of the oven—with one of these phenomenal local photographers who specialize in exactly that. 1. Slobbery Dog Photography. Look no further than...
CATASAUQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Clothing and shoe giveaway to be held at FirstEnergy stadium

READING, Pa. - Volunteers are setting up for a major clothing and shoe giveaway at FirstEnergy stadium happening Tuesday. Pastor Earl Wise of The Real Church 516 near Fleetwood helped coordinate a large-scale giveaway for anyone in the community. "Our church is really big on being the hands and feet...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

100 Animals Including Horses, Sheep, Dogs Rescued From PA Farm After Living In Filth: PSPCA

More than 100 animals including horses, ducks, sheep and dogs living in filth were rescued from a farm in Lancaster County Friday, June 24, over concerns for their welfare. Acting on a tip from a Good Samaritan, officers seized 11 dogs, 27 cats, 5 horses, 4 sheep, 1 goat, 2 turkeys, 32 chicks, 4 guinea hens, 6 hens and 8 baby ducks from the property on Pumping Station Road in Quarryville.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
Phillymag.com

9 Philadelphia Staycations for When You Want to Make a Night of It

From splurges to steals, these hotels are great homes away from home (even though you're still kind of at home). When you want to make a night of it, Philly has plenty of options. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious couple’s getaway or a fun family vacay without the travel, here are some standout experiences — presented in descending order from “splurge” to “steal.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Month long event bringing the best dining options to Montgomery County, PA

Rachel Riley, Associate Vice President of Communications for the Valley Forget Tourism and Convention Board, and Angela Scaffidi, Bartaco General Manager, join us to discuss Crave Montco. Organizers say it is the can’t miss dining experience in the Philadelphia area this summer, showcasing incredible and unique cuisine in Montgomery County with some great deals. We hear about it and learn more about Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Private pools to rent near Philadelphia starting at $60 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up. Here are two that caught our eye.1. Saltwater retreatThis secluded inground pool has a sun ledge, three pool fountains and large patio for relaxing. Location: Villanova.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests (plus $15 per hour for one more).Number of guests: Up to 6. Photo courtesy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
