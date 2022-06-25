Colorado Weather: Cooler Temps And Monsoon Team Up

DENVER(CBS)- The much anticipated weekend cool down is here. A summer cold front pushed into the state early Saturday morning bringing in low clouds, fog and a few morning sprinkles.

The cold front will be mixing with monsoon moisture pumping up from southern Colorado. This will get showers and thunderstorms ramping up by afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may have heavy pockets of rain into Saturday night.

Temperatures will be cooling down over eastern Colorado into the mountains on Saturday. Western parts of the state will still be on the hot side.

Pushing into Sunday temperatures across the state will cool even more.

There will still be a push of monsoon moisture in place for more scattered thunderstorms for Sunday with more numerous storms in the mountains and west. There will be a surge of afternoon storms over Denver and eastern parts of the state.

If you will be going to any outdoor watch parties for the Avalanche game on Sunday count on cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms passing thru.

Monday will be warmer with a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms.