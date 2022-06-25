ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Weather: Cooler Temps And Monsoon Team Up

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZK1y_0gM02XrK00

DENVER(CBS)- The much anticipated weekend cool down is here. A summer cold front pushed into the state early Saturday morning bringing in low clouds, fog and a few morning sprinkles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0ktV_0gM02XrK00

(credit CBS)

The cold front will be mixing with monsoon moisture pumping up from southern Colorado. This will get showers and thunderstorms ramping up by afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may have heavy pockets of rain into Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXDix_0gM02XrK00

(credit CBS)

Temperatures will be cooling down over eastern Colorado into the mountains on Saturday. Western parts of the state will still be on the hot side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoKJY_0gM02XrK00

(credit CBS)

Pushing into Sunday temperatures across the state will cool even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUeOo_0gM02XrK00

(credit CBS)

There will still be a push of monsoon moisture in place for more scattered thunderstorms for Sunday with more numerous storms in the mountains and west. There will be a surge of afternoon storms over Denver and eastern parts of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3up0do_0gM02XrK00

(credit CBS)

If you will be going to any outdoor watch parties for the Avalanche game on Sunday count on cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms passing thru.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GiMyJ_0gM02XrK00

(credit CBS)

Monday will be warmer with a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Comments / 0

 

