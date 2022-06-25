ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Pride Festival kicks off in downtown

By Ben Branscum
 3 days ago
After a two-year hiatus, the Lexington Pride Festival kicks off in downtown Lexington on Saturday.

"I'm mostly looking forward to just getting us all back together," said Jeremy Ellis the Festival Chair of the Lexington Pride Center. "Getting us all back together after two years is really great."

This marks the 14th year of the festival. This year though, there is a different feeling after Friday's announcement of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the notes from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas about revisiting topics like same-sex marriage.

"I think what happened yesterday just sheds a light on how fragile our freedoms actually are. We only got the right to marry about five or six years ago," Ellis added.

However, Ellis wants the festival to be a point of learning. "We're going to use today as a way to inform people and make sure that they know the way to protest is to get out and vote, and to make our voices heard," he added.

The Festival runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Karen Ireland
2d ago

just like the me movement it will fade out.pride festivals have been going on for decades , and it's their right. The Biden administration is trying to derverit us from the serious decline of America. God bless America including ...all

