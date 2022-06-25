New Virtua Health practice in Marlton to be safe space for LGBTQ+ community

Virtua Health has a new primary care practice in Burlington County, New Jersey designed to be a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Health officials unveiled the new facility at 534 Lippincott Drive in Marlton in celebration of Pride Month.

It will soon offer a variety of specialized health screenings and services.

"I want the patients of the Virtua Pride Primary Care to know they are in a welcoming space. I want them to know when they walk through these doors they will be valued for who they are," said John Matsinger, executive vice president and CEO of Virtua Health.

This new practice will begin welcoming patients ages 7 and older beginning Monday, June 27.