Report: Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale to Sign With MLS’s LAFC

The Welsh winger could reportedly play in the States as soon as next month.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has found a new club home in the United States.

The 32-year-old winger is reportedly finalizing a deal with Los Angeles FC of MLS, according to Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com . The deal with the club will reportedly run for 12 months and expire next June.

Bale will officially become a free agent at the end of the month which is when his current contract with Real Madrid expires. He already confirmed he would be leaving the Spanish powerhouse after nearly a decade in a farewell letter posted on Twitter on June 1 .

“I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realize my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League. I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more,” he wrote in the letter .

“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.”

Bale would be eligible to play with LAFC as soon as July 8.

Watch the MLS online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Bale is among the most accomplished players of his era, having won won five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey with Real Madrid. He tallied 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 appearances with the club from 2013 to ’22.

Bale, who turns 33 next month, also recently helped lead Wales to its first World Cup appearance in nearly 50 years. He’ll face off against the U.S. men’s national team to start play in Group B this November in Qatar.

LAFC, which began MLS play in 2018, is in its fifth season. Through 15 games, the club is currently atop the Western Conference with 30 points.

More Soccer Coverage: