ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ryan Resch Becomes First Openly Gay NBA Basketball Ops Person

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chvff_0gM02JkO00

The 29-year-old publicly came out on Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Suns vice president of strategy and evaluation Ryan Resch publicly came out as gay, becoming the first openly gay executive on the basketball operations side of an organization.

Besides wanting to live his life without hiding who he is, Resch is hoping he can help other people in a similar situation become more comfortable with coming out in the NBA.

“Ultimately my goal is to normalize for people in and out of the league the existence of gay men and women on the basketball side,” Resch says.

Resch began working with the Suns as an intern in 2016, then got a full-time job in 2017, and he developed a close relationship with now-general manager James Jones. Over the past five years, he worked his way up the organizational ladder to his current position, handling a variety of responsibilities along the way.

Resch spoke with ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz discussing a variety of topics related to his decision to publicize who he is. One thing he mentioned was that he didn’t know that he was gay until last year, when his alma mater, Baylor, won the men’s basketball national championship and the Suns were in the NBA Finals. He claims that even though both of his favorite basketball teams were on the cusp of greatness, he wasn’t truly happy.

“Once I fully reflected on all of that, I finally separated myself from Ryan as the No. 2 of the Phoenix Suns front office,” he said. “I finally looked at my personal life and I realized just how deeply unhappy I was. The hardest part then was saying, ‘What are you afraid of? Why are you actually afraid to admit who you are and tell the world who you are?’”

By coming out publicly, Resch became the second Suns executive to blaze a trail forward in the last 11 years. In 2011, then-Suns CEO Rick Welts came out as the first openly gay executive in sports, but Welts primarily worked on the business side of operations. Resch’s work on the basketball half of the organization makes his statement a big deal in and of itself.

Suns owner Robert Sarver was the owner of the team then as well, so he has seen this before. The NBA is investigating Sarver for claims of racism and misogyny , but Resch said his interactions with Sarver haven’t been an issue.

“When I told Robert a couple of weeks ago, he was amazing,” he said. “He told me, “I’m so happy you feel comfortable enough to live as who you are, and bring someone special to you to a game.’ We spoke about Rick Welts. The best part of the conversation was our discussion about how it’s the quality of the work that will determine my trajectory professionally in the franchise. It's about merit.”

Resch is hopeful his public admission will allow other people working in basketball to feel comfortable coming out. He also understands how active NBA players can wrestle with the decision to be an active player in the league.

“I’m extremely fortunate that my actualized risk is completely different from the perception of risk that I created in my head,” he said. “But for a player who’s concerned about risking sponsorships, or extremely high-dollar contracts, or dealing with media questions or podium questions when they’re in the middle of a playoff run, that's difficult. We don’t necessarily provide people in this industry with the privacy, time or space to become comfortable with who they are.”

More NBA Coverage:

For more Phoenix Suns coverage, go to Inside The Suns .

Comments / 10

Wayne Hall
2d ago

who careswhere's the first hetero anything?if they worry so much about discrimination against their sexual preference then why is it advertised so much

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Stephen A. Smith Says Warriors’ Stephen Curry Will Surpass LeBron James In Ring Count Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief as the Boston Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Lakers just endured their worst season ever when you consider the talent on the roster and the championship expectations heading into the 2021-22 season, so a Celtics title would have been an absolute disaster. Instead, the two iconic franchises remain tied with 17 championships apiece and both squads will look to break the deadlock again during the 2022-23 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sarver
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is ready to go. The 23XI Racing driver is set to compete in the Cup Series race in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday evening. Wallace had a three-word message before the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. "Fired up, YESSIRRR," he tweeted. Hopefully the Cup Series race from Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Players#Gay Men#Racism#Nba Finals#Espn#The Phoenix Suns
Distractify

Why Was Brittney Griner in Russia? Detained WNBA Star Is Finally Getting Her Day in Court

Basketball player Brittney Griner is 6 feet 9 inches tall, but that's not the only thing that makes her a breakout star of the WNBA. According to her WNBA player profile, Brittney has spent nine years as a professional basketball player with the Phoenix Mercury where she has broken numerous records. She was picked up from Baylor University where she played all four years. In fact, Brittney has been playing basketball for most of her life until recently.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Special Guests Sunday

Bubba Wallace continues to help expand NASCAR's reach. On Sunday, the 23XI Racing Driver hosted two notable guests inside of his tent in Nashville, Tennessee. ESPN anchor Sage Steele and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo both spent some time with Wallace before Sunday evening's Cup Series race. It's cool to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sha'Carri Richardson's Performance

Another day, another disappointing result for Sha'Carri Richardson. After failing to qualify for the women's 100m dash final, Richardson flamed out in the 200m dash, as well. Richardson, once viewed as the face of American women's sprinting, has fallen on tough times. Richardson had no interest in speaking with the...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy