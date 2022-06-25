ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Virginia teens fatally shot; bodies found on railroad tracks

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
HOPEWELL, Va. — Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were found dead on railroad tracks in a Virginia city northeast of Richmond.

Jasir Culver, 18, of Petersburg, and Micah Coles, 14, of Hopewell, were found with gunshot wounds on railroad tracks in Hopewell, WTVR reported.

The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire & Rescue, according to WRIC-TV.

Lt. Jacquita Allen, a spokesperson for the Hopewell Police department, told WTVR in an email that the victims were found at about 10:27 p.m. EDT.

“Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects lying on the railroad tracks suffering from several gunshot wounds,” Allen wrote. “Both victims were pronounced deceased. Members of the Hopewell Police Department criminal investigation unit have initiated an investigation into this incident.”

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or a motive for the shooting, WWBT-TV reported. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

