Bait Reels In Fishing-Inspired Collaboration With Columbia

There are few boutique retailers that are more appropriate to do a fishing-inspired collaboration than Bait.

Bait has tapped Columbia for a fishing-inspired collaborative range delivered in a salmon color palette, which the retailer said represents “drive and determination,” on water resistant and functional apparel. To create the range, Bait reimagined several pieces from Columbia PFG, which is the brand’s performance fishing gear line.

Included in the range are several functional pieces such as a fishing vest with multiple pockets, a fishing anorak made to zip up and protect from the elements and performance fishing pants that convert into shorts. Also, Bait will deliver a tacklebox, a dry bag, bandanas, a fishing booney hat and two topography-style puff print T-shirts.

The footwear in the range is the Bait x Columbia Arque sneaker, which is delivered in a salmon colorway. The look is made with lightweight and abrasion-resistant polyurethane rubber outsoles for all conditions, as well as suede uppers, neoprene booties with salmon scales and the brand’s responsive and stabile Techlite+ cushioning technology. Retail price is $140.

The Bait x Columbia collection arrives today via Baitme.com and all Bait stores in the U.S.