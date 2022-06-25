ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Bait Reels In Fishing-Inspired Collaboration With Columbia

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQdog_0gM02FDU00

Click here to read the full article.

There are few boutique retailers that are more appropriate to do a fishing-inspired collaboration than Bait.

Bait has tapped Columbia for a fishing-inspired collaborative range delivered in a salmon color palette, which the retailer said represents “drive and determination,” on water resistant and functional apparel. To create the range, Bait reimagined several pieces from Columbia PFG, which is the brand’s performance fishing gear line.

Included in the range are several functional pieces such as a fishing vest with multiple pockets, a fishing anorak made to zip up and protect from the elements and performance fishing pants that convert into shorts. Also, Bait will deliver a tacklebox, a dry bag, bandanas, a fishing booney hat and two topography-style puff print T-shirts.

The footwear in the range is the Bait x Columbia Arque sneaker, which is delivered in a salmon colorway. The look is made with lightweight and abrasion-resistant polyurethane rubber outsoles for all conditions, as well as suede uppers, neoprene booties with salmon scales and the brand’s responsive and stabile Techlite+ cushioning technology. Retail price is $140.

The Bait x Columbia collection arrives today via Baitme.com and all Bait stores in the U.S.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Jacquemus’ First Nike Collab Drop Crashes Site as More Than 500k Consumers Try to Cop the Line

Click here to read the full article. Simon Porte Jacquemus’ first Nike collection is here. This morning, the French designer set social media ablaze when he announced a small selection of his debut collaboration with the athletic giant would drop today. The frenzy resulted in his own e-commerce site crashing due to an influx of eager consumers. “More than 500k connections,” Jacquemus wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning. “The website of course crashed….!!! So sorry for this.” Once the site was live, much of the drop, which included two colorways of the Jacquemus x Nike Humara sneaker as well as a...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Worst Dressed at BET Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is a celebration of Black culture and excellence, which makes the award show an all-out style event for the biggest names in Black entertainment. While the BET Awards red carpet is always graced with incredible fashion statements, not all the looks make the mark — at least when it comes to the critical eye of Twitter. While Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson had some of the most-loved looks of the night, these show-stopping outfits weren’t enough to keep attention off some of the more polarizing looks of the night. From...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ETOnline.com

Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The Sale

From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocs#Columbia Pfg#Baitme Com#Footwear News Kith
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Swoosh’d Ribbons Appear Again On The Nike Air Force 1

As Nike looks to variegate the Air Force 1 ever so slightly with minor changes, sneaker fans are being treated to an endless supply of classics. Fans of the ’82 model are enjoying a wealth of options as 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, and while there are specific units created to mark the four decades, some pairs are joining the celebration in the background.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

Pippa Middleton Glows in Green Flowing Dress While Expecting at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace Concert to Start

Click here to read the full article. Pippa Middleton took a seasonal spin on pregnancy style for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates the Queen’s 70-year-reign. Middleton made an appearance during the event’s Platinum Party at the Palace, held at Buckingham Palace, to witness a performance by Jax Jones on Saturday. The sister of Kate Middleton, who’s expecting her third child with husband James Matthews, arrived in a green dress for the occasion. The elegant gown featured lightly rounded long sleeves with flounced and smocked cuffs. Giving the dress a breezy bohemian element was a high flounced neckline with a...
CELEBRITIES
pawmypets.com

Brightly Colored, 100-Pound Moonfish Washes Up on Oregon Beach

Scientists state this open-ocean types, likewise known as an opah, typically inhabits warmer waters than those of the Pacific Northwest. Recently, a 100-pound fish formed like a manhole cover and festooned in silver and coral-orange ranges washed up on a beach in Beach, Oregon. The exotic-looking citizen of the deep is called an opah or moonfish and is rarely observed so far north, according to the regional Seaside Aquarium, which was alerted to the washed-up sea creature by beachgoers.
OREGON STATE
Footwear News

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dances, Drops & Back-Bends in Viral Video With Cranberry Vans Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may have been born into the spotlight as a celebrity child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the 16-year-old is now choosing how to spend her time in front of the camera. Though Shiloh has famously shied away from the spotlight, the talented teen isn’t afraid to take on some complex choreography on film to showcase her love of dancing. You can see the celebrity teen hit all her marks at the 2:30 mark below: In a now-viral video posted to YouTube on June 12, Shiloh can be seen dancing at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
RETAIL
105.5 The Fan

A Look at The Largest Fish Ever Caught in Idaho

There’s nothing quite like fishing on a nice hot day. You’ve got the sound of water flowing, an ice chest full of cold brews, sunshine, and the chance to experience arguably one of the most gratifying feelings a human being could experience: catching a fish. With summertime weather in full effect, you may be considering hitting the amazing rivers and lakes that Idaho has to offer to do some fishing. With that in mind, the fishermen of Idaho have accomplished some amazing feats throughout history.
Footwear News

Footwear News

135K+
Followers
16K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy