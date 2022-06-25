ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist hit and killed possibly by semi-truck, FHP says

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 35-year-old male bicyclist was hit and killed early Friday morning on U.S. highway 27 by what police believe to be a semi-truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 4:50 a.m. an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. highway 27 in the outside lane while a bicyclist was also riding in the same direction inside the designated bike lane when the vehicle struck the cyclist sending him flying off his bike, FHP said.

The vehicle fled the scene and witnesses told FHP they saw about two other vehicles run the bicyclist over.

The 35-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene, FHP said.

FHP believes the first vehicle was a semi truck due to the tire markings on the road.

The crash remains under investigation.

