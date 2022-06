NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl with autism was found just hours after she was reported missing in Newark on Monday. The girl was last seen in the 200 block of Osborne Terrace, officials said. She boarded the 107 NJ Transit bus heading to New York. Moss used to live in New York and […]

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO