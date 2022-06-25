Report: David Fizdale interviewing for front-office job with Jazz

David Fizdale. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

David Fizdale is interviewing with the Jazz but not for their head coaching job. Fizdale is talking with Utah regarding a front office position, Ian Begley of SNY TV tweets.

The former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach had previously been considered a candidate for Quin Snyder’s former job, in part due to his ties with minority Dwayne Wade stemming back to Fizdale’s days as a Miami assistant. However, he hasn't interviewed for that job and is not expected to.

Fizdale spent this past season as an assistant on the Lakers’ staff under Frank Vogel. He wasn’t retained after Darvin Ham was selected as their head coach.