ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: David Fizdale interviewing for front-office job with Jazz

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wrqz5_0gM00n6U00
David Fizdale. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

David Fizdale is interviewing with the Jazz but not for their head coaching job. Fizdale is talking with Utah regarding a front office position, Ian Begley of SNY TV tweets.

The former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach had previously been considered a candidate for Quin Snyder’s former job, in part due to his ties with minority Dwayne Wade stemming back to Fizdale’s days as a Miami assistant. However, he hasn't interviewed for that job and is not expected to.

Fizdale spent this past season as an assistant on the Lakers’ staff under Frank Vogel. He wasn’t retained after Darvin Ham was selected as their head coach.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Jazz hire David Fizdale as associate GM

The Jazz have reached an agreement with David Fizdale, who will join the team’s front office, sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). According to Wojnarowski, Fizdale’s title in Utah will be associate general manager. The plan is for Fizdale to work closely with general manager Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge.
NBA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Stephen A. Smith Says Warriors’ Stephen Curry Will Surpass LeBron James In Ring Count Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief as the Boston Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Lakers just endured their worst season ever when you consider the talent on the roster and the championship expectations heading into the 2021-22 season, so a Celtics title would have been an absolute disaster. Instead, the two iconic franchises remain tied with 17 championships apiece and both squads will look to break the deadlock again during the 2022-23 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Significant Knicks Trade Rumor

New York Knicks fans weren't thrilled with the team's decisions during the 2022 NBA Draft last week. However, they aren't quite done for the offseason just yet. According to a new report, the team interested in a potential trade that could clear cap space for a big free agent. "The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Been Discussing Notable Trade

The New York Knicks remain focused on shedding salary for free agency. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Knicks have had "exploratory discussions" about sending center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers. Although Noel hasn't lived up to expectations as the No. 6 pick in 2013, he emerged as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

Former NBA star Delonte West finally lands new gig

Former NBA star Delonte West, who seemed to fall on hard times after getting out of rehab, has finally secured a gig. West, who suffers from mental health and addiction issues, unabashedly admitted to the media that he was struggling and between jobs when he was found panhandling again in Alexandria, Virginia, about nine miles south of Washington, D.C.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fizdale
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Darvin Ham
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge steals from former team by hiring Celtics assistant Will Hardy as Jazz head coach

The Utah Jazz were dealt a surprising blow when former head coach Quin Snyder stepped down after eight seasons at the helm. However, the organization has settled on Snyder’s successor. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Alternate Governor and CEO Danny Ainge and the Jazz have hired former Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy to […] The post Danny Ainge steals from former team by hiring Celtics assistant Will Hardy as Jazz head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Grizzlies#Knicks
thecomeback.com

Shaq sends clear message to DeVos family

The Orlando Magic are hoping that No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero ushers in a new era for the NBA franchise. Shaquille O’Neal, who represents their heyday, would love the chance to be part of that new era as a potential owner. While O’Neal is best known for his time...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet

The Miami Heat recently emerged as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving amid his contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, it sounds like this just isn’t going to happen after team owner Micky Arison came out with a highly controversial tweet about anti-vaxxers. Arison made no mention of Irving in his tweet as […] The post Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Considered Purchasing Another Second-Rounder To Draft Baylor’s Kendall Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers found a skilled 3-and-D wing in Max Christie during the 2022 NBA Draft. The Lakers purchased the No. 35 pick from the Orlando Magic to draft Christie on Thursday. He proved his defensive prowess in the 6-foot-6 guard’s freshman year at Michigan State. And while he only made 31.7% of his triples, analysts claim the 19-year-old’s shot technique will allow him to improve his 3-point percentage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of decisions to make in free agency, but there’s one guy head coach Steve Kerr finds irreplaceable for the NBA champions. That guy is Kevon Looney. Kerr has noticed, and Looney has rewarded the multi-titled coach’s faith: “He’s been really good for us over the years, but this […] The post Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy