Louis Lee Hollenbeck, 79, of Rome, passed away on June 23, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Hospital, with his family at his side. He was born on December 31, 1942, a son of the late Louis G. and Eloise Case Hollenbeck. Louis attended Rome Free Academy and was a member of the graduating Class of 1961. Upon graduation, Louis enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country from 1961-1965.

