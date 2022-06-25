Francisco Mejia in lineup Saturday for Rays

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Knizner is out of the lineup for a second straight game while Ivan Herrera makes another start. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games while Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk on Sunday. He is catching for Adam Wainwright and hitting ninth.
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Belt is being replaced at first base by Darin Ruf versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. In 153 plate appearances this season, Belt has a .220 batting average with a .724...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Peralta is being replaced in left field by Jordan Luplow versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 236 plate appearances this season, Peralta has a .245 batting average with a .762 OPS, 9 home...
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Barnhart for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Suzuki is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Suzuki for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castro is being replaced at third base by Jeimer Candelario versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 165 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .280 batting average with a .734 OPS, 4 home...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Thomas for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Mejia started the last two games and four of the last five. Rene Pinto is starting at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Pinto for 6.1...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Justin Upton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Upton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Abraham Toro starting at designated hitter. Toro will bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Toro for 7.6 FanDuel...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Barnes versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 248 plate appearances this season, Smith has a .258 batting average with a .799 OPS, 11 home...
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Our models project Mercedes for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.6...
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 216 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .216 batting average with a .637...
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Toro will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and the Orioles. Justin Upton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Toro for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo (elbow) will remain in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Rizzo left Monday's game early with an elbow injury but is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's clash with Oakland. He will start at first base and bat third versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland.
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Moore will move to the bench on Tuesday with Carlos Santana starting at first base. Santana will bat fifth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and the Orioles. numberFire's models project Santana for 8.3...
San Diego Padres infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Voit will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Austin Nola returns to the bench with Jorge Alfaro moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bradley is taking a seat after going hitless in his last six contests. Rob Refsnyder is covering center field while Christian Arroyo starts in right field and hits ninth.
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Azocar will move to the bench on Tuesday with Trent Grisham back in the starting lineup. Grisham will start in centerfield and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.3...
