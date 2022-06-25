ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mister Softee ice cream truck driver strikes, drags 11-year-old boy in Brooklyn, police say

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
The NYPD Highway Patrol investigates after a child bicyclist was struck by a car on Hendrix Street and Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, June 24, 2022. Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS

An 11-year-old boy was clinging to life Saturday after he was struck and dragged by an unlicensed Mister Softee ice cream truck driver, police said Saturday.

The child was bicycling near the corner of Sutter Ave. and Hendrix St. in East New York about 6:45 p.m. when the ice cream truck clipped him, knocking him off his bike, cops were told.

The child and his bike fell underneath the ice cream truck and were dragged for a short distance before the driver came to a stop, horrified witnesses told police.

The boy suffered serious injuries to his head and body and was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Saturday.

The ice cream truck driver, who was identified as Bronx resident Juan Remigio, 58, remained at the scene and was taken into custody after cops determined he was driving with a suspended license, cops said.

The ice cream truck was heading south on Hendrix St. and came to a stop at Sutter Ave. He proceeded through the intersection just as the child pedaled into the intersection, cops said. The child was in a marked crosswalk when the ice cream truck hit him.

Remigio remained at the scene. Cops charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Saturday.

A person who answered the phone at the Brooklyn office of Mister Softee hung up twice when asked about the accident.

