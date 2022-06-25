ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-run driver fatally strikes Brooklyn woman on scooter

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
A hit-and-run driver slammed into a 43-year-old woman on a motorized scooter in Brooklyn, killing her, police said Saturday.

Bernadine Lewis was traveling north on Throop Ave. in Bedford Stuyvesant at 2:15 a.m. Friday when a dark colored Hyundai sedan plowed into her at Lexington Ave.

Lewis was knocked off her scooter and was found sprawled out on the ground, police said.

EMS rushed her to Kings County Hospital, where she died. She was about a dozen blocks from her Park Ave. home when she was struck.

The Hyundai driver, who was traveling west on Lexington Ave., sped off without stopping, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

