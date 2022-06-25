ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Johnny Cash’s Former Home, Listed for $1.8M, Includes Original Turntable

By Degen Pener
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clCNq_0gLzzZbt00

Back in 1961, Johnny Cash and his then-wife Vivian built a home tucked into the hills in Ventura County, California, overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs. The ranch-style 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was built to the singer’s specifications and included everything from a wall-mounted turntable to custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room.

Now, the double-gabled house, which is set on nearly six acres not far from the Ojai Valley, has come to market for $1.795 million , listed by its current owner (who purchased the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to The Wall Street Journal ). Many of Cash’s original details have been preserved, including painted ceilings imbued with glitter, a curved brick fireplace in the family room and an intercom system. The house also includes a wood-paneled studio where Cash wrote his songs.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

According to the listing information, local lore has it that Cash was known for sometimes setting up speakers on the hill outside his house and “playing concerts for the townspeople down below.” The early ’60s, though, was a dark period though in Cash’s life. The singer, who was falling deeper into drugs at the time, “stopped coming home for months at a time and struck up affairs with other women,” according to an account in the Los Angeles Times .

Also according to the listing information, the couple had “distinct his-and-her [primary] bedroom suites … The suites showcase their personalities: stark original period wallpaper and dark-tiled shower in ‘his’ bathroom contrast sharply with the pastel feminine sensibility in ‘hers’. Even Johnny’s famous black commode remains intact.” The couple divorced in 1966.

The house’s grounds include live oaks, an outdoor BBQ area and a swimming pool and pool house, plus corrals. It’s listed with Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders of Douglas Elliman.

Scroll further for additional photos of the Johnny Cash residence.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 36

Wendy Veith
3d ago

Cash and Elvis both had beautiful homes. It was a different kind of celebrity with a different mentality. Both were extremely wealthy and successful for decades.

Reply(2)
19
Wendy Veith
3d ago

Stars of a bygone era had rather modest homes compared to today’s celebs. Graceland is a shack compared to modern stars 20,000 square-feet mansions.

Reply(3)
31
Kyle Bond
2d ago

Looks like single floor living, nice pool & well laid out. 👍🏻

Reply(3)
12
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Who Lost Money on Real Estate in a Booming Market

As the Los Angeles housing market has gone up and up, some high-rolling real estate players are selling their mega-mansions — surprisingly — at a loss. Trevor Noah recently sold his Bel Air mansion for $26.4 million, more than $1 million less than he paid for it in 2020. Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley sold a Pacific Palisades home for $6.5 million, $1.2 million less than they paid for it in 2018. Earlier this year, Sandra Bullock sold a condo in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers in an off-market deal to Joker director Todd Phillips. According to Dirt.com, she paid $5.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Brad Pitt Eyes the Final Stage of His Movie Career: “I Consider Myself on My Last Leg”

Four paragraphs in to GQ’s new Brad Pitt cover story, the Oscar-winning superstar is eyeing the end — of his career. “I consider myself on my last leg,” a “ruminative” Pitt, 58, says of contemplating this next, and final, phase of his career. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”More from The Hollywood ReporterSandra Bullock on 'The Lost City' Crossing $100M and Why She Turned It Down (At First)Behind Apple's Megadeal for Brad Pitt Formula One Racing Film From Joseph Kosinski'Bullet Train' Drops New Trailer With More Action and Brad...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Zachary Levi Reveals Mental Breakdown at 37 Led Him to Seek Treatment After “Lifelong” Battle with Anxiety, Depression

Zachary Levi has a memoir coming out June 28 titled Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others. In it, the Shazam! franchise star reveals that his journey of arriving at a place where he could fully practice self-love and acceptance has been a difficult one as he has faced a lifelong battle with anxiety, depression and low self-worth due to being raised in a complicated and abusive household filled with high expectations. The 41-year-old actor says that he wasn’t able to fully pinpoint what his issues were until a dramatic downward spiral led him to suffer a mental breakdown at...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojai, CA
Ventura County, CA
Business
State
California State
Ventura County, CA
Entertainment
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Robb Report

Bob Saget’s Former Brentwood Estate Just Hit the Market for $7.8 Million

Click here to read the full article. Bob Saget may be known for a certain full house in San Francisco, but it’s the Hollywood great’s LA estate that could now be yours. Located in the tony neighborhood of Brentwood, the 6,600-square-foot property was purchased by the late actor-comedian for $2.9 million in 2003, according to Adam Saget of Compass. Coincidentally, the listing agent is also the nephew of the Full House star. Originally built in the 1960s, the two-story home was treated to a full renovation in the late 2000s just before Saget moved in with his three daughters. The former America’s...
BRENTWOOD, CA
mansionglobal.com

Johnny Cash’s Former California Home Lists for $1.795 Million

A California home that once belonged to country singer Johnny Cash is hitting the market for $1.795 million. The former home of Johnny Cash in Ventura County, Calif., is hitting the market for $1.795 million. Measuring about 4,500 square feet, the five-bedroom home is located in Casitas Springs, a rural...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s California Ranch, Complete With Famous Black Toilet, Goes for Sale for $1.79M

A property that belonged to Johnny Cash can be yours for just $1.79 million. The estate was built in Ventura, Calif. in 1961. Cash was married to Vivian Liberto at the time. The listing by Elliman, assures that the original black toilet remains. It also notes that the “wood-paneled studio where Johnny sequestered himself to write many of his hit songs is timelessly preserved.
VENTURA, CA
CBS News

Former home of Johnny Cash up for sale in Ventura County

The former home of legendary musician Johnny Cash, built in the early 1960s has been put on the market, located in the hills of Ventura County. Built in 1961 as "an escape from the raucous fame of his rock 'n roll lifestyle," as detailed by the listing's description, Cash's former home is listed at 4,500 sq. ft. on a 5.9a acre property, selling for $1.795 million.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
DoYouRemember?

Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
TMZ.com

Guess Who These Little Brothers Turned Into!

Before these two matching little brothers in 'Top Gun' gear were living life in the Hollywood danger zone, they were just two sharply dressed siblings growing up in Los Angeles, California. These Malibu bros grew up with fame surrounding all sides of them ... Their father was a big name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Falling Deeper#Housing List#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Jeffre Phillips accused of stealing Michael Jackson's deathbed pyjamas and other items

Michael Jackson's estate have accused LaToya Jackson's former fiance of stealing the pyjamas the 'Thriller' singer wore on his death bed. The King of Pop passed away in June 2009 and lawyers for his estate have claimed Jeffre Phillips - who got engaged to Michael's sister in 2013, only for them to call things off two years later - took advantage of the chaos surrounding his passing to take valuables from the star's home, Carolwood House, and trying to sell them on.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy