ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek to exclude victim statements

By Victoria Bekiempis
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McF2G_0gLzzWxi00
Britain-crime-justice-Epstein-Maxwell-FILES-US-BRITAIN-JUSTICE-T<br>(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2020, Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a press conference in New York City. - Maxwell cited a traumatic childhood and vulnerability to Jeffrey Epstein in a plea for leniency two weeks before her scheduled court sentencing for child sex trafficking. In a brief filed late on June 15, 2022, Maxwell's lawyers urged Judge Alison Nathan to sentence the disgraced British socialite to less than the probation department's recommended 20 years. Maxwell, 60, was convicted late last year of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late US financier Epstein. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell ’s lawyers are fighting to keep several accusers from providing victim impact statements at her sentencing for sex trafficking on Tuesday. The British socialite’s legal team argued in court filings on Friday that four accusers’ ages meant that they were not “statutory crime victims” who would have the right to speak at sentencing.

In making their arguments, Maxwell’s legal team publicly included three impact statements, which were submitted to Judge Alison Nathan in advance of sentencing; this appears to be an unusual move, as prosecutors typically file these remarks. This seemingly unusual move also means that Maxwell’s lawyers – not the victims and not those representing them – made the decision about when the victims’ words would be public.

Related: Ghislaine Maxwell: US prosecutors urge 30-year minimum prison sentence

Maxwell’s team said that they were provided with statements from Annie Farmer, “Kate”, Virginia Giuffre, Maria Farmer, Sarah Ransome, Teresa Helm and Juliette Bryant. Annie Farmer and “Kate”, who both testified at trial, were victims in the indictment against Maxwell; Giuffre was a minor during her interactions with her and Jeffrey Epstein .

The defense has taken issue with Maria Farmer, Ransome, Helm and Byrant providing statements, arguing that Maxwell was not charged and convicted based upon their allegations. They contend that Maria Farmer, Ransome and Helm were adults during their alleged encounters with Maxwell – and that Bryant’s then age remains unknown – further undermining their legal right to speak at sentencing.

“Allegations alone do not serve to automatically qualify the individuals as statutory victims under the CVRA,” Maxwell’s team wrote, referring to the Crime Victims Rights Act, later arguing, “Neither the superseding indictment nor the court’s jury instructions support a position that anyone who was not a minor is a ‘victim’ of the counts of conviction.”

“The involvement of a minor is an essential element of the federal offense conduct,” they also said. “None of these individuals testified at trial and their credibility remains unexamined. Regarding the charges in this case, they do not qualify as victims under the CVRA.”

Maxwell was convicted on 29 December of sex trafficking and related charges in her Manhattan federal court case for procuring girls, some as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse. She faces up to 55 years’ imprisonment when Nathan hands down her punishment.

Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender, was arrested in July 2019 for sex trafficking; he killed himself in jail about one month later. Maxwell was arrested one year after his arrest.

The victim statements submitted to Nathan that were made public describe the harrowing emotional impact of abuse. Annie Farmer , who testified that Maxwell gave her a nude massage at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch when she was just 16, said: “This toxic combination of being sexually exposed and exploited, feeling confused and naive, blaming myself all resulted in significant shame. That sickening feeling that makes you want to disappear.

“Once arrested, Maxwell faced another choice. She could admit her participation in this scheme, acknowledge the harm caused or even provide information that could have helped hold others accountable,” Annie Farmer wrote. “Instead, she again chose to lie about her behavior, causing additional harm to all of those she victimized.”

“Kate”, who testified that Maxwell lured her into sexual encounters with Epstein at age 17, said: “The many acts that were perpetrated on me by Epstein, including [redacted] sexual assault, were never consensual, and would have never occurred, had it not been for the cunning and premeditated role Ghislaine Maxwell played.

“The consequences of what Ghislaine Maxwell did have been far reaching for me. I have struggled with, and eventually triumphed over, substance use disorder,” she wrote. “I have suffered panic attacks and night terrors, with which I still struggle. I have suffered low self-esteem, loss of career opportunities.”

Giuffre did not testify, but trial evidence supported that she was a minor when Maxwell and Epstein’s abuse occurred. “Together, you damaged me physically, mentally, sexually, and emotionally,” said Giuffre, who as 16 when Maxwell brought her into Epstein’s orbit. “Together, you did unthinkable things that still have a corrosive impact on me to this day.

“I want to be clear about one thing: without question, Jeffrey Epstein was a terrible pedophile. But I never would have met Jeffrey Epstein if not for you,” she said. “For me, and for so many others, you opened the door to hell. And then, Ghislaine, like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, you used your femininity to betray us, and you led us all through it.”

In their filing, Maxwell’s team also included blacked-out versions of statements from those whom they allege are not victims, and argued that they should remain secret. “Their victim impact statements are unduly prejudicial, contain allegations not previously before the court which serve to inflame the emotions of the court and public.

“Their airing during sentencing or any consideration by the court in imposing sentence, would violate Ms Maxwell’s due process rights,” they also said. “We object to the publication of the impact statement of the individuals.”

Maxwell’s lead attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Maxwell maintains her innocence.

Comments / 49

Jessica Myers
3d ago

The victims of Epstein and Maxwell need to be heard, and the World should know...Televise it... who's on the LIST???

Reply(6)
15
KeepTheFaith
3d ago

Been a long time coming! So embarrassing now isn’t you nasty people. I hope all the victims have statements for the public to read! God knows all.

Reply(9)
8
Never Trump Independent
3d ago

It’s cruel to tell people with means that they are wrong and that they caused pain for others.(sarcasm) 😂😅

Reply
13
Related
OK! Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Farmer
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Shackled and emotionless – how Ghislaine Maxwell reacted to her 20-year sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion as she was handed 20 years in prison and only looked at one victim throughout the entirety of her three-hour sentencing hearing.The 60-year-old entered the courtroom in the Southern District of New York with shackles around her ankles which rattled as she made her way to her seat on Tuesday morning.As she was asked to stand when Judge Alison Nathan passed the sentence, Maxwell elected to look straight ahead without showing any obvious signs of emotion.Even during her lengthy and unexpected statement, the defendant remained composed and delivered it in a measured fashion.The courtroom appeared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Lawyers#Violent Crime#British
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

R. Kelly victims ask for rapper to be sentenced for life

After federal prosecutors asked for R. Kelly to be imprisoned for 25 years, the rapper’s victims have asked that he be sentenced for life. R. Kelly’s victims have implored the courts to sentence the rapper to imprisonment for life. On Thursday, federal prosecutors in New York demanded a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Maxwell and Epstein associates ‘should be concerned’, says victims’ lawyer

Affiliates of convicted sex offenders Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein should be concerned now that “victims are being believed”, a top lawyer has said.Lisa Bloom, who represents eight victims of the disgraced pair, told the PA news agency her clients think Maxwell should never be released because “other women could be harmed in future”.The lawyer said the number of women who have come forward to accuse the British socialite means she could be prosecuted again.“I expect it to be a long sentence where she will probably spend the rest of her life behind bars,” Ms Bloom said ahead of Tuesday’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Civil Case Declared a Mistrial

A judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the wrongful death suit brought against Suge Knight in connection to the death of Terry Carter, whom the Death Row Records founder struck with his truck in 2015. Rolling Stone reports the jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Carter’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

335K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy