ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

LACEY: KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS RECOGNIZE LACEY DETECTIVE

By Jen Johnson
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article** Knights of Columbus Recognizes Lacey Detective **. Last Thursday Evening, June 16, 2022, the Knights of...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: BABY WAS NOT WAITING AND WAS BORN IN THE AMBULANCE

Lakewood EMS Congratulated their crew, Matthew Quinn and Shannon Marie Eisenhauer on delivering a healthy baby girl in the back of the ambulance!! Nice catch Matt!!. Also a big thank you to the EMS crews at Ocean Medical Center that assisted!. Both Mom and baby are doing well !!
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANALAPAN: TOWN DEDICATES A STREET TO A NAVY SEAL CANDIDATE WHO DIED DURING HELL WEEK

Manalapan Township dedicated Nottingham Way to local hero Kyle Mullen. Mayor Cohen, Deputy Mayor Musich, and Township Committee members Jack McNaboe, Barry Jacobson, and Eric Nelson, were proud to be present for the ceremony. We thank Kyle’s family for allowing us to honor him. We thank Kyle’s brother TJ for his thoughts about the two of them growing up together and Mom Regina’s heartfelt words about the changes she wants to see. Thank you to Deputy Chief Lenny Maltese, the Manalapan Police and Honor Guard, Chief Richard Hogan and Manalapan’s Fire Company, Department of Public Works Director Alan Spector and staff, Administrator Tara Lovrich, Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioner Nick DiRocco for attending the dedication. It was a fitting way to start Memorial Day weekend by honoring a true hero.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

PLUMSTEAD: CAR INTO TREE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car struck a tree at the intersection of Millstream and Monmouth Road. No additional information is available at this time. Ram Sah on June 27, 2022 - 12:44 at 12:44. l Get paid over 145 per h0ur...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MAN ENTERS HOME WITH A GUN

Friday, June 17th, 2022 at approximately 4am, Patrolman Jacobs responded to the area of Sampson Ave for an incident involving a firearm. Upon arrival, Sergeant Lorenc, Patrolman Debartolomeis, Patrolman McMillan were at scene collecting information. The victim was able to identify the alleged suspect who made entry into the home while brandishing a firearm. Osvaldo Emiliano Arenas, 51 years old of Lakewood, was arrested and charged with the following:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Lacey Township, NJ
Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
City
Lacey Township, NJ
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Columbus, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: JUVENILE STRUCK BY CAR

A juvenile was injured while riding a motor bike or quad when he allegedly rode in front of a vehicle and was struck. This occurred in Pelican Island on Sunset Drive South. The juvenile was taken to Community Medical Center for treatment. No other details are available at this time. Should we get further information we will update our page.
BERKELEY, CA
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MALE VICTIM ATTACKED BY ANOTHER WITH KNIFE

Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 0039 hours , Officer Michelle Banuelos was dispatched to the area of 4th Street for a report of a male allegedly being attacked by another with a knife. Officers arrived on scene and found victim with lacerations to his face. Emergency medical responders transported the victim to the Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus for treatment. Roneldo Perez-Mendez, 23 years old of Lakewood, was arrested and he was charged with:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD BORO: MAN CHARGED WITH RECKLESS MANSLAUGHTER

FREEHOLD – A Freehold Borough man has been charged with Reckless Manslaughter as a result of a shooting that took place Sunday night in the same town, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. Efrain Cruz Jr., 45, was charged with second-degree Manslaughter after recklessly handling a firearm,...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Flynn
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: INTOXICATED MAN ARRESTED

Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 7pm, Ptl. Kyle Seehausen was dispatched to the area of Manor Drive, for a report of an alleged intoxicated male with a weapon causing a disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene the alleged male suspect was not home. During the investigation, the suspect drove in the driveway and and appeared to be under the influence. Gonsalo Sanchez-Pastor, 22 years old of Lakewood, was arrested and charged with the following:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: VESSEL FIRE AT THE MOUTH OF THE FORKED RIVER

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a vessel fire at the mouth of the Forked River. Occupants are safe on board a tow vessel. NJSP Marine unit on route. No additional information available at this time. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: DUMPSTER FIRE. NextBRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES. About The Author.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: BEAR SIGHTING — STAY ALERT

Barnegat police have issued an advisory to stay alert when outdoors and be careful with your pets. A bear was spotted near the high school this morning. If you see a bear please do not feed or attempt to come in contact with it. Please notify the police of any sightings.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: DRIVER CHARGED DWI, LEAVING SCENE

Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2am, Patrolman J. Macerino and Patrolman Jacob Mathews in the area of Ridge Avenue, vehicle was on the front lawn, the officers were assessing the scene, and it was determined that the driver of the vehicle struck two parked cars in the driveway and then ran into the woods. Officers apprehended the suspect fleeing in the woods, Hugo A. Anguiano, 22 years old of Howell, arrested and charged with the following:
HOWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knights Of Columbus#Veteran
ocscanner.news

FOREST FIRE: UPDATE AS OF 11 am 6/27/2022

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Brendan T Byrne State Forest – Brickworks Wildfire – Manchester and Woodland Townships. At 10 a.m. Monday, June 27, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has achieved 100 percent containment of a 315-acre wildfire near Pasadena Road in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. Forest Fire Service...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: SEVERAL MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEADS TO ARRESTS

Carlos Leyva, was arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of CDS after he was observed operating a vehicle while unlicensed. Further investigation resulted in the recovery of a quantity of cocaine and methamphetamines. He was transported to OCJ. Jeffrey Carey was stopped for motor vehicle infractions. Further investigation resulted in...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy