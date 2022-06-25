Wilmington-Peotone Resurfacing

April 21st. Joliet Planning Commission votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–6-0 May 17th. Joliet City Council votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–7-1 That’s how fast it happened. Northpoint’s plans for east of Rt. 53 and south of Manhattan Road have been stalled because they need a bridge to get over Rt 53, and multiple lawsuits have stopped any progress. Joliet, however, gave Northpoint the foothold in Will County it needed during a 7-1 City Council vote on May 17th, and Northpoint has hit the ground running. After more than six years of struggle, to the dismay of many residents on the north side of Noel Rd. who woke up one morning to the sounds of earth-moving machines. No door hangers. No emails. No phone calls. No notice.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO