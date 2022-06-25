ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Wilmington-Peotone Resurfacing

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Works & Transportation Committee of the Will County Board approved the resurfacing of 4.74 miles on...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
qrockonline.com

NorthPoint Construction Disrupts Noel Road Homes

April 21st. Joliet Planning Commission votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–6-0 May 17th. Joliet City Council votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–7-1 That’s how fast it happened. Northpoint’s plans for east of Rt. 53 and south of Manhattan Road have been stalled because they need a bridge to get over Rt 53, and multiple lawsuits have stopped any progress. Joliet, however, gave Northpoint the foothold in Will County it needed during a 7-1 City Council vote on May 17th, and Northpoint has hit the ground running. After more than six years of struggle, to the dismay of many residents on the north side of Noel Rd. who woke up one morning to the sounds of earth-moving machines. No door hangers. No emails. No phone calls. No notice.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Will County Approves Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program

The Will County Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program, providing a multi-year plan for countywide infrastructure investments, has been officially approved by the Will County Board. “This program improves local access and reduces congestion throughout the county,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “I’m proud that this plan invests in stronger infrastructure...
WILL COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

No Grocery Tax In Illinois Starting Friday

FILE - Customers shop at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., on April 1, 2022. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Illinois’ grocery tax...
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

Yorkville Summer Solstice Fest Ends On Wrong Note

The 9th annual Yorkville Summer Solstice and Indie Music Fest ended on a bad note this year. The Yorkville festival organizer Boyd Ingemunson discovered they were robbed of music equipment after the two day festival on Sunday morning. Once the festival was over Saturday night, organizers bundled up the equipment and covered it with tarp. On Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Ingemunson says the tarp was removed and speakers and monitors were taken.
YORKVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Will County, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
Will County, IL
Government
City
Wilmington, IL
County
Will County, IL
qrockonline.com

New Grocery Store Opens Wednesday At Jefferson and Larkin in Joliet

Joliet residents will have another option for groceries beginning on Wednesday, June 29th. Tony’s Fresh Market is opening along Jefferson near Larkin. The store is located at 1801 Jefferson and fills a long vacant store front that was formerly Kmart. The Kmart store closed in 2016 and had been an eyesore for Joliet with homeless people using the parking lot and outside of the building for shelter. Tony’s Fresh Market grocery store chain acquired the building in 2020.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Two Indiana Men Accused Of Trafficking Guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

Two Indiana men are accused of trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week. Devante Brown and Corey Sartin are charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license. Federal prosecutors say Brown and Sartin illegally sold ten firearms, including two privately made “ghost guns,” to undercover law enforcement officers in Calumet City.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Chicago Man Charged in Deadly Shooting at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook

One person is dead after a shooting in Bolingbrook on Saturday morning. Bolingbrook Police were called to the campus of WeatherTech at 6:25 am on Saturday morning after reports of a shooting at the facility located at 1 Weathertech Way. Police learned after arriving that three people had been shot before the subject fled the scene.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
qrockonline.com

JCA Baseball Head Coach Jared Voss ’92 to lead Team Illinois at the Geico High School Baseball National Championship

Joliet Catholic Academy head baseball coach Jared Voss ’92 will once again lead Team Illinois at the Geico High School Baseball National Championship in Baton Rouge, LA beginning this Monday, June 27 and running through July 1. He is fresh off leading the Hilltoppers to the 2022 IHSA Class 2A State Championship, the fourth in program history, and Voss’ third at the helm. It also marked the seventh time a Voss-led Hilltopper baseball team has made it to the IHSA State Finals.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martin Long#Urban Construction#The Will County Board#Wilmington Peotone Road
qrockonline.com

R. Kelly Fan Accused Of Threatening Federal Prosecutors

A Chicago area fan of R. Kelly is accused of threatening federal prosecutors in New York. Christopher Gunn of Bolingbrook is charged with making threats involving serious bodily injury or death. Kelly was convicted last September in Brooklyn on charges that accuse him of recruiting women and minors for sex. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced in that case tomorrow. Authorities say a week after that trial ended, Gunn posted a video on YouTube threatening to “storm” the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.
BOLINGBROOK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy