Long Branch, NJ

LONG BRANCH: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME

By OCSN925
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Night Out Against Crime will take place on Tuesday, August 2nd,...

ocscanner.news

HOWELL: POLICE SUPPORT YOUNG FUNDRAISER

A few of our officers stopped by to support a local baker who was raising monies for an animal shelter in Tinton Falls. Our officers are always committed and always there for our community. Way to go HTPD!. Amanda, keep up the great work and great job raising money for...
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC FAIR SCHEDULE IS RELEASED

It’s back!!! The fair runs from Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 through Sunday, July 17th, 2022. It takes place in Berkeley Township at the Robert J. Miller Air Park on Rt. 530. Tickets are $9 per person. Kids under 10 are free and you get free parking at the Robert J. Miller Air Park.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY PROSECUTOR SHARES INFO FOR PTSD AWARENESS DAY

You never know what someone has been through unless you have walked in their shoes…. Today is PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day. Although PTSD is commonly diagnosed in veterans, first-responders, and members of law enforcement – any traumatic experience either directly or indirectly can lead to PTSD. If you or someone you know is suffering from PTSD, help is available. To learn more about PTSD, visit the National Center for PTSD website.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FUGITIVE CAPTURED BY NJ STATE POLICE ON A GREYHOUND BUS

Christopher Milton, 41, of Brentwood, NY was taken into custody in a park-and-ride lot on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 27, after the bus driver pulled over, dialed 911 and reported that he’d threatened to shoot another passenger. No weapons were found, but the...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Long Branch, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Broadway, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: GOV MURPHY’S STATEMENT ON FOREST FIRE

Relieved to hear that the wildfire at Wharton State Forest that began on Sunday is now 95% contained. Incredibly grateful to our New Jersey Forest Fire Service members who have worked tirelessly over the past few days. Please continue to exercise caution if you are in the area. photo courtesy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: POSSIBLE BEAR SIGHTING

We have received a report of a bear sighting from a Sugarbush Road resident. (Candlewood) This person indicated he observed a bear in the woods about 3 hours ago. We have not received any further calls on this. If you happen to see a bear, LEAVE IT ALONE! Contact police...
HOWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Crime#National Night Out#Dunk#K9 Demo
ocscanner.news

BAYVILLE: INJURED PARTY PLUS BRUSH FIRE

Bayville: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to the Wobm Pit for an injured party and a report of a brush fire. The fire was put out and the individual was taken to a landing zone near ShopRite in Bayville for a Medivac. Unknown on their condition.
BAYVILLE, NY
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: TWO DOGS LOOKING FOR THEIR OWNER

Does anyone know the parents of these two beautiful animals? They were found on Porter Road. A resident has them safely in his home. Please contact HTPD at 732-938-4111 if you know the owner.
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car at 2360 Route 9 in the parking lot, near the Starbucks. It is not known yet the extent of injuries. This is a developing story and we will provide updates should they become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: DRIVER CHARGED DWI, LEAVING SCENE

Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2am, Patrolman J. Macerino and Patrolman Jacob Mathews in the area of Ridge Avenue, vehicle was on the front lawn, the officers were assessing the scene, and it was determined that the driver of the vehicle struck two parked cars in the driveway and then ran into the woods. Officers apprehended the suspect fleeing in the woods, Hugo A. Anguiano, 22 years old of Howell, arrested and charged with the following:
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: FOREST FIRE

Emergency personnel are fighting a forest fire in the area of Pasadena and Mt. Misery. The following is the advisory from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service:. WILDFIRE ALERT: Brendan T. Byrne State Forest – Woodland and Manchester Townships. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to an...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: GSP CAR VS MOTORCYCLE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Garden State Parkway northbound near exit 82 involving a vehicle and motorcycle. We have unconfirmed reports of two ejections. Please use extreme caution in the area and anticipate major traffic delays.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRIDGEWATER: MULTIPLE TRAILERS CARRYING FIREWORKS ON FIRE AND EXPLODING

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a major incident on 287 Southbound. There are Multiple trailers carrying 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of fireworks on fire with Active explosions. Mutual aid and county hazmat to the scene. AVOID THE AREA!! This is a developing story and we will bring updates as soon as they are available.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD BORO: MAN CHARGED WITH RECKLESS MANSLAUGHTER

FREEHOLD – A Freehold Borough man has been charged with Reckless Manslaughter as a result of a shooting that took place Sunday night in the same town, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. Efrain Cruz Jr., 45, was charged with second-degree Manslaughter after recklessly handling a firearm,...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

