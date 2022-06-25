LONG BRANCH: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME

You never know what someone has been through unless you have walked in their shoes…. Today is PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day. Although PTSD is commonly diagnosed in veterans, first-responders, and members of law enforcement – any traumatic experience either directly or indirectly can lead to PTSD. If you or someone you know is suffering from PTSD, help is available. To learn more about PTSD, visit the National Center for PTSD website.

