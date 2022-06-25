LONG BRANCH: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME

A few of our officers stopped by to support a local baker who was raising monies for an animal shelter in Tinton Falls. Our officers are always committed and always there for our community. Way to go HTPD!. Amanda, keep up the great work and great job raising money for...
It’s back!!! The fair runs from Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 through Sunday, July 17th, 2022. It takes place in Berkeley Township at the Robert J. Miller Air Park on Rt. 530. Tickets are $9 per person. Kids under 10 are free and you get free parking at the Robert J. Miller Air Park.
You never know what someone has been through unless you have walked in their shoes…. Today is PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day. Although PTSD is commonly diagnosed in veterans, first-responders, and members of law enforcement – any traumatic experience either directly or indirectly can lead to PTSD. If you or someone you know is suffering from PTSD, help is available. To learn more about PTSD, visit the National Center for PTSD website.
Christopher Milton, 41, of Brentwood, NY was taken into custody in a park-and-ride lot on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 27, after the bus driver pulled over, dialed 911 and reported that he’d threatened to shoot another passenger. No weapons were found, but the...
Relieved to hear that the wildfire at Wharton State Forest that began on Sunday is now 95% contained. Incredibly grateful to our New Jersey Forest Fire Service members who have worked tirelessly over the past few days. Please continue to exercise caution if you are in the area. photo courtesy...
We have received a report of a bear sighting from a Sugarbush Road resident. (Candlewood) This person indicated he observed a bear in the woods about 3 hours ago. We have not received any further calls on this. If you happen to see a bear, LEAVE IT ALONE! Contact police...
Two New York men were charged today with conspiring to distribute approximately 110 kilograms of cocaine as part of an international drug trafficking organization, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Eddie Velez-Pena, 33, of Yonkers, New York, and Robin Medina-Fabian, 38, of the Bronx, New York, are charged by complaint...
Hamilton W. Smith 3rd, 29 years old of Lincoln Park, was driving south in the northbound lanes on the GSP when he collided with a pickup headed north, New Jersey State Police said. The impact caused the pick up truck to overturn. The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Monday, June...
Bayville: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to the Wobm Pit for an injured party and a report of a brush fire. The fire was put out and the individual was taken to a landing zone near ShopRite in Bayville for a Medivac. Unknown on their condition.
Manchester Day was held today, June 25, 2022 at Harry Wright Lake. The family fun filled day consisted of free rides for the kiddies, games, gift cards, give aways, vendors and much more. The day ended with a concert by “Julian & Dominique” and “Epic Soul” followed by a fireworks display to end the festivities.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car at 2360 Route 9 in the parking lot, near the Starbucks. It is not known yet the extent of injuries. This is a developing story and we will provide updates should they become available.
Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2am, Patrolman J. Macerino and Patrolman Jacob Mathews in the area of Ridge Avenue, vehicle was on the front lawn, the officers were assessing the scene, and it was determined that the driver of the vehicle struck two parked cars in the driveway and then ran into the woods. Officers apprehended the suspect fleeing in the woods, Hugo A. Anguiano, 22 years old of Howell, arrested and charged with the following:
Emergency personnel are fighting a forest fire in the area of Pasadena and Mt. Misery. The following is the advisory from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service:. WILDFIRE ALERT: Brendan T. Byrne State Forest – Woodland and Manchester Townships. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to an...
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Garden State Parkway northbound near exit 82 involving a vehicle and motorcycle. We have unconfirmed reports of two ejections. Please use extreme caution in the area and anticipate major traffic delays.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a major incident on 287 Southbound. There are Multiple trailers carrying 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of fireworks on fire with Active explosions. Mutual aid and county hazmat to the scene. AVOID THE AREA!! This is a developing story and we will bring updates as soon as they are available.
FREEHOLD – A Freehold Borough man has been charged with Reckless Manslaughter as a result of a shooting that took place Sunday night in the same town, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. Efrain Cruz Jr., 45, was charged with second-degree Manslaughter after recklessly handling a firearm,...
