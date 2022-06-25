ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man filmed attacking Asian American family at California drive-thru charged with hate crime

By Ellina Abovian, Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
( KTLA ) – The man who was caught on video attacking an Asian American family at a McDonald’s drive-thru in California has been charged with a hate crime, officials announced this week.

Nicholas Weber, 31, of Sylmar, California, faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of battery, along with a hate crime allegation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a May 13 incident in which a family was attacked while waiting in line to order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North Hollywood.

Weber allegedly hit the back of the family’s vehicle and “proceeded to yell racial insults” at the family, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Video shared with KTLA showed Weber saying “You’re so Asian” in an exaggerated accent after pulling alongside a car occupied by Nerissa Roque and her daughter Patricia.

The Roques called police, as well as Nerissa’s husband (and Patricia’s father) Gabriel. Things then escalated into a physical altercation between the two men. Nerissa Roque was also attacked.

She said Weber choked her and she fell to the ground.

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna die,’” Nerissa Roque said.

Weber was cited and released after the incident.

Cities nationwide not reporting crime data to FBI

The Roque family and community members demanded justice outside the Van Nuys courthouse last week where Weber was scheduled to appear, but he failed to show.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and this week, he was taken into custody in Orange County for an unrelated matter and held on the warrant, officials said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The unprovoked assault on members of our community is wrong and will not be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the news release. “Our message against violence and racial hatred must be loud and clear. We will hold accountable the people who commit hate crimes in Los Angeles County.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 44

Jocelyn JussJoss Howell
3d ago

First we have entitled Karen's and now we have entitled Bobby's. it's ridiculous that this Bobby was able to attack these people who did nothing to him rear end their car,choke the women and assault the man yet the police claim he was hard to find. I really doubt it considering the fact that I'm sure the victims got his license plate information so it wasn't that Bobby was hard to find it was that he was privileged. Press charges against the Drive thru Bobby bandit and sue for your medical bills as well. These Karen's a d Bobby's are out of control.

Reply(9)
24
El Chapo 213
3d ago

So what's crazy is that he was not arrested that same night. But I bet it was a black family that he assaulted easily he would have been arrested. Hate crime when it comes to other race is not being treated the same unless it happens to blacks.

Reply(2)
14
Pauletta Hobson
3d ago

I just don't understand how people can have such hate towards others just because they look different, act different, speak different whatever the reason I just don't understand it.

Reply
7
