ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney for Petito family claims Roberta Laundrie sent Brian an ‘odd’ letter

By Nexstar Media Wire, Liz Jassin, Brian Entin
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXCbd_0gLzxPr300

( NewsNation ) — A notebook reportedly belonging to Brian Laundrie, in which he appears to claim responsibility for killing Gabby Petito in September 2021, was publicly released by the Laundrie family attorney Friday.

But there is at least one other piece of evidence that might come as a surprise to those following the case, according to the attorney for the Petito family.

Patrick Riley appeared on NewsNation this week, claiming the Laundries’ attorney is in possession of a letter from Roberta Laundrie to her son Brian that apparently reads “burn after you read this” on the envelope.

Riley claimed the letter was not within the notebook released on Friday.

Lawyer releases Brian Laundrie notebook containing confession

“My understanding is, that the letter, at one point, had been in the van. But then it was taken from the Laundrie home during the time when the search warrant was executed,” Riley said.

Riley claims the content of the letter came as a “surprise” to Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

“He has the original letter,” Riley claims. “And I’ve asked him to maintain that for purposes of the litigation.”

Riley said he couldn’t reveal exactly what was in the letter, other than “an offer from Roberta Laundrie to assist her son.”

“It’s a pretty interesting, pretty odd letter,” Riley said.

The letter itself is not dated, but it appears that the letter was written within the time that Petito was murdered and Brian Laundrie committed suicide, Riley claims.

Riley said the letter also referenced Gabby Petito, but he declined to comment further.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Newport Beach woman pleads guilty to killing couple, injuring 3 daughters in DUI crash

(KTLA) — A 23-year-old Newport Beach woman pleaded guilty Friday to killing a young mother and father and seriously injuring their three daughters while driving under the influence in December 2020. Grace Elizabeth Coleman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of murder; one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury; […]
Complex

Brian Laundrie’s Recovered Notebook Reveals Gabby Petito’s Death Was a Mercy Killing

The contents of Brian Laundrie’s notebook that the FBI obtained following his death have been revealed. According to Fox News, Laundrie confessed to killing his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. “I ended her life,” he wrote. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made,” the 23-year-old continued. “I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries#Violent Crime#Newsnation
Whiskey Riff

The FBI Releases The Confession From Brian Laundrie’s Notebook: “I Ended Her Life”

Last year, a notebook was discovered alongside Brian Laundrie’s body, after he was found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Of course, the FBI confirmed that Laundrie was the one who killed his fiancé Gabby Petito after discovering a “confession” in the notebook, who’s body was discovered in Wyoming, after Laundrie had returned home by himself from a cross-country road trip.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
truecrimedaily

Ex-boyfriend shot dead after allegedly killing mother of 2 in California

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
MODESTO, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘Modern-Day Jim Jones Cult’ in FBI Raid Targets Vets, Ex-Parishioner Says

FBI agents on Thursday stormed three churches across the South, all of which are located near military installations and have previously faced accusations of being cults. One, the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Augusta, Georgia, is situated less than three miles from Fort Gordon and has for years been accused of sinister activities. Now, one ex-member is speaking out, comparing the organization to the infamous People’s Temple and its leader to Jim Jones, who convinced more than 900 of his followers to commit “revolutionary suicide” in 1978.
AUGUSTA, GA
KGET

Kern Valley State Prison inmate’s death investigated as homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley State Prison officials said they are investigating a 35-year-old inmate’s death as a homicide. Prison officials said Hector Jimenez, 35, died of his injuries following an alleged attack by two other inmates on June 24. Jimenez’s alleged attackers were identified as Adrian Gurrola, 31, and Esteban Ceja, 29. According […]
KGET

2 brothers convicted of murder a decade apart in DUI crashes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2012, Albert Flores Garza was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for a crash in which he drove drunk and killed two people. He’ll soon be joined in the prison system by his brother, Steve Flores Garza, convicted Wednesday of an eerily similar crime. Steve Garza, like his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Daily Mail

Dozens of elderly Americans were duped out of $13million in fake wine and whiskey investment scam after being conned by ‘men with British accents’ posing as experts, say FBI

At least 150 elderly Americans have been swindled out of $13million by 'men with British accents' posing as whiskey and wine experts, according to the FBI. The scam went on for five years and spanned two continents utilizing three companies to allegedly defraud investors by dangling promises of high returns on their investments in rare wines and whiskeys.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy