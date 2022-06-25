DOH to abortion clinics: abide by Louisiana law

Letters have gone out to the state three abortion clinics telling operators to follow Louisiana state law and cease and desist from the practice of abortion.

The letters, sent by email and certified mail, stated plainly that the two cases which for nearly a half century formed the legal standing allowing abortions were overturned and that it was now the state’s responsibility to regulate the abortion issue.

Department of Health Letter Photo credit LADOH

According to public reports, Women's Health Care Center in New Orleans and Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge have closed their doors, while Shreveport's abortion facility has suspended performing abortions.