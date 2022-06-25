ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man filmed attacking Asian American family at California drive-thru charged with hate crime

By Ellina Abovian, Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – The man who was caught on video attacking an Asian American family at a McDonald’s drive-thru in California has been charged with a hate crime, officials announced this week.

Nicholas Weber, 31, of Sylmar, California, faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of battery, along with a hate crime allegation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a May 13 incident in which a family was attacked while waiting in line to order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North Hollywood.

Weber allegedly hit the back of the family’s vehicle and “proceeded to yell racial insults” at the family, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Video shared with KTLA showed Weber saying “You’re so Asian” in an exaggerated accent after pulling alongside a car occupied by Nerissa Roque and her daughter Patricia.

The Roques called police, as well as Nerissa’s husband (and Patricia’s father) Gabriel. Things then escalated into a physical altercation between the two men. Nerissa Roque was also attacked.

She said Weber choked her and she fell to the ground.

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna die,’” Nerissa Roque said.

Weber was cited and released after the incident.

Cities nationwide not reporting crime data to FBI

The Roque family and community members demanded justice outside the Van Nuys courthouse last week where Weber was scheduled to appear, but he failed to show.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and this week, he was taken into custody in Orange County for an unrelated matter and held on the warrant, officials said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The unprovoked assault on members of our community is wrong and will not be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the news release. “Our message against violence and racial hatred must be loud and clear. We will hold accountable the people who commit hate crimes in Los Angeles County.”

Santa Clarita Radio

San Diego Man Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Identified

A man who was killed in a fatal 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Saturday, after striking a wheel that came over the center divider has been identified. Leonard Rarick, 81, from San Diego was killed in the fatal 5 freeway crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Woman dies after being shot, crashing on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

An investigation is underway Tuesday after emergency responders found that a female driver killed in a crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach had been shot. The incident was first reported around 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle had apparently driven off the freeway near Anaheim Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

