ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Somerville attorney charged with trying to bribe Medford police chief in marijuana case

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvETQ_0gLzwx8U00
(Jason Doly/iStock)

BOSTON — A Massachusetts lawyer has pleaded not guilty to federal charges he tried to bribe the Medford police chief to get help in opening a recreational marijuana dispensary on behalf of a client.

Court records say that Somerville attorney Sean O’Donovan, 54, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday to three counts stemming from his efforts to win an agreement that would allow the client to open a marijuana dispensary in Medford. He was released.

The client was unaware of O’Donovan’s efforts, the Justice Department said in a Friday news release announcing the charges.

Prosecutors say that in February 2021, O’Donovan approached a “close relative” of the Medford police chief and offered to pay $25,000 to speak with the chief about the client’s anticipated application to open a marijuana business in Medford. The chief immediately alerted federal authorities.

Prosecutors say that over the next few months O’Donovan met with the relative, described in court papers as Individual 1, to discuss the plan.

“The only problem for Mr. O’Donovan is the FBI was listening in on every single one of those meetings he had with Individual One,” First Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Levy told reporters on Friday.

O’Donovan’s attorney did not immediately return a message Saturday seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Somerville, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerville, MA
City
Medford, MA
WCVB

Dozens arrested in multi-agency drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday morning in a massive drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts, state and local officials said. Investigators said the multi-agency operation was at least two months in the making and targeted drug dealers who were selling and trafficking opioids, including fentanyl in Brockton.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Family sues Boston police for wrongful death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of Shayne Stilphen for his wrongful death while in custody of the Boston Police Department. Stilphen suffered an overdose while in police custody in July 2019, which the family alleges was preventable and that the officers failed to provide Stilphen with life-saving medical care until it was too late.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Marijuana Dispensary#The Justice Department#Follo
liveboston617.org

Disgraced Mass Firefighter/EMT-P Charged by Feds in Fentanyl Caper

Formerly licensed Massachusetts paramedic and Malden Firefighter Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, has recently been charged with the tampering of liquid fentanyl vials while working at a private ambulance company. The charging document states that during the time period of March 2020 to early October 2020, Mangan was employed as...
MEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
liveboston617.org

BPD Officers Arrest Suspect Following Recovery of Loaded Firearm and Drugs During Investigation in Roxbury

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Boxes removed, vehicles towed in FBI search of Windham home

WINDHAM, N.H. — FBI agents and other law enforcement officers searched a home in Windham on Monday but would not release any details on the investigation. People living on Glenwood Road in Windham said they were surprised to wake up Monday to a stream of cars heading into the neighborhood.
WINDHAM, NH
vanyaland.com

Young Other drummer brutally beaten in senseless South Station attack

The drummer of a Massachusetts rock band was attacked by multiple assailants early Friday morning (June 24) outside Boston’s South Station. The victim, 20-year-old Adam Neufell (pictured far right), is recovering at home after being treated at an area hospital with injuries both physical and mental — including various bruises, a broken nose, a busted lip, and a concussion that, according to the band, has caused increased sensitivity to lights and loud noises, symptoms that could jeopardize his playing career.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy