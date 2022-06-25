ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kevin Gates Gets Honest On Crying To Heal, Yoga And Making His ‘Khaza’ Album

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

Music can be a cathartic experience for both the listener and the artist making it, and that seems to be the case every time Baton Rouge rap heavyweight Kevin Gates steps into the booth.

We got a chance to get inside his complex mind with a POTC exclusive last week during the release of his latest studio album, Khaza . From disciplining his eating habits and practicing yoga to being emotionally open enough to cry at any point during the production process, we soon learned that more than music went into  the creation of KG’s latest musical effort.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates)

Our sit-down with Gates was raw in every sense, with the “Bad For Me” emcee even taking a quick break mid-question to take a call and make sure his people were taken care of. It’s a small moment that reminds us how authentic he is, which comes off in a big way on the album throughout the entire 19-track project.

Listen to the full interview with Kevin Gates on Posted On The Corner below:

