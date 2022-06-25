ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Body found in a freezer in Detorit

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing...

www.wdio.com

CBS Detroit

Police: Body Found In Drainage Area In Chesterfield Township

(CBS DETROIT) — Chesterfield Township police are investigating after a body was found on Sunday in a drainage area. According to a press release, police say at about 5:45 p.m. on June 26, an Ann Arbor man was walking on Gratiot Avenue near 22 Mile Road when he found the body in the area with “heavily overgrown vegetation.” Police were called to the area and discovered that the body had been there for some time. The Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office was called and the body was recovered by investigators. The Chesterfield Township Detective Bureau is investigating. Police say an autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine the cause of death. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Deputies investigating after man shot in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies responded to the shooting in the West Willow neighborhood around 11 a.m. According to authorities, a 46-year-old man was shot near Nash and Tyler. Information is limited at this time, deputies said, and...
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Woman Charged After Body Of 3-Year-Old Son Found In Freezer

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy’s decomposing body in a basement freezer. Azuradee France | Credit: Detroit Police Department Azuradee France, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and torture and concealing the death of an individual, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday. She had an arraignment Sunday and was remanded to jail, the Detroit News reported. “The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded,” Worthy said. “Our children continue to be at risk — not just from gun violence but also from the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auctions Beginning June 28

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department will be auctioning off dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles across the city. The department is holding nine abandoned vehicle auctions through July 26. The first auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Elite Towing (13020 E. McNichols). DPD says credit cards will be accepted, all successful bidders must have a valid driver’s license and a license is required for all bids that are more than $2,500. The vehicles must be removed by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction. Anyone who has had a contract with the city must sign an affidavit stating...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigating After Man Shot On Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man reported he was shot on the Lodge Freeway early on Sunday. At 1:26 a.m. on June 26, troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital after the man reported he had been shot. According to police, the man said he was leaving a party on Outer Drive near Sinai-Grace Hospital when he noticed a crossover-type vehicle following him. The man entered the Lodge at Meyers, heading southbound in the left lane, and then the suspect in the other vehicle started shooting at him. Police say the man’s vehicle was struck several times, and the man was struck twice on his right side. MSP recovered the victim’s vehicle and towed it to the post for processing. The man is in stable condition. MSP continue to investigate the incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Boyfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Antoinette Denise Moore | Credit: Detroit Police Department According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Antoinette Denise Moore is also charged with tampering with evidence and felony firearm. Moore was arraigned on Monday in 36th District Court and was given a $1 million cash/surety bond. Prosecutors say on June 24, Moore allegedly shot 47-year-old Willie Grant Jr. during an argument. At about 8:03 p.m. that day, police were called to a home in the 16000 block of Bringard Street in Detroit for a reported shooting and found Grant lying face down on the front lawn with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Moore was arrested later that evening. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 11 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 18. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.th 
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shooter fires at man, woman driving away from Detroit apartment complex, killing 1

DETROIT – Police have taken a person into custody who is accused of shooting at a man and a woman Sunday night, killing one of them on Detroit’s west side. According to officials, at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a man and a woman were shot while driving away from an apartment complex at 6 Mile Road and Telegraph Road. The two were reportedly able to continue driving, and reached the area of Grand River Avenue and Grayfield Street about one mile away before crashing.
DETROIT, MI
