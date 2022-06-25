605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls

Did you know it's against city ordinances to clean your sidewalk, driveway, building, or vehicle with a water hose in Sioux Falls?. According to Sioux Falls Central, there are some Sioux Falls city ordinances that we probably don't know anything about. Like, no feeding ducks or geese in and around city bike trails and city parks. For some reason, Arrowhead Park and the Great Plains Zoo are excluded from the law.

