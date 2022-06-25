605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls

We are now less than a week away from the one night each year that I absolutely love and my two dogs absolutely detest. That would be the 4th of July. And with Independence Day coming up fast, the South Dakota Fire Marshall is reminding South Dakotans to use common sense and practice fireworks safety.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City sent out a release to remind residents about the watering schedule for Sioux Falls. To utilize water resources efficiently, the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Water Division has established a year-round lawn watering schedule. Sioux Falls is currently in Stage 1 of this schedule, reads the release from the city.
It's just the beginning of a new week, and Sioux Falls residents are already counting the days until Friday. But this is not your typical, average Friday in Sioux Falls. No way, it's better than ordinary. Believe it or not, this Friday, July 1st is First Friday in Downtown Sioux...
History is all around us. And for more than two decades Sioux Falls retiree Gary Conradi has made it his mission to capture elements of South Dakota history through photographs. For more than two decades retired Raven Industries Chief Administrative Officer Gary Conradi has been on a mission to preserve...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one week since a fire at a central Sioux Falls duplex left a father and his six kids without a home. An incredible struggle on its own, but for this family, the fire was the second major tragedy this year. “It...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pool is closed until Tuesday morning. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation posted on social media that Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center had to close due to a diarrheal incident on Monday. The operations team is now using chemicals to destroy the...
Did you know it's against city ordinances to clean your sidewalk, driveway, building, or vehicle with a water hose in Sioux Falls?. According to Sioux Falls Central, there are some Sioux Falls city ordinances that we probably don't know anything about. Like, no feeding ducks or geese in and around city bike trails and city parks. For some reason, Arrowhead Park and the Great Plains Zoo are excluded from the law.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s summer, and with that comes mosquitoes. And while the City of Sioux Falls does spray for the insects, how can you find out if your area has been treated?. The city has an interactive mosquito spray zone map that breaks the area...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A social media campaign, along with other in-person fundraisers for the Children’s Inn in Sioux Falls, will take place throughout the month of July. Staci Kroupuenske, with the Children’s Inn, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday to talk about the event.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Jason Ravnsborg appeared in front of the Government Accountability Board in Sioux Falls on Monday to follow up on two complaints he filed against Governor Kristi Noem.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a central Sioux Falls home over the weekend. Authorities say around 2:30 on Saturday morning, a car made a left turn at 2nd Avenue and 15th Street, jumped the curb and smashed into the house. Police say they have no way of knowing if the driver had been drinking because the person backed up and left before police arrived.
SoDak Soda is a Gourmet Soda Bar opening in southern Sioux Falls. The one-of-a-kind establishment will be in the Three Fountains Plaza near 85th and Western. SoDak Soda is located at 2305 W Trevi Place. So what exactly is a Gourmet Soda Bar?. Well, their Facebook page states, "Turn your...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man who was already sentenced to 40 years for raping a child was sentenced to a concurrent 25 years in prison today for attempting to rape a minor, according to court documents. Brian Keith Kimball was sentenced to a concurrent 25...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls celebrated Juneteenth at Kenny Anderson Park Saturday. The event featured musical performances, poetry readings and a surprise on-stage proposal. Performer Etta McKinley says the day is about celebration and community. “It’s very reassuring and comforting knowing that so many people want to...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - June is National Adopt A Cat Month and we spoke with cat foster Sarah Anderson of All Cats Rescue in Sioux Falls about adopting and fostering cats. She shared the importance of neutering or spaying your cat to prevent large litters of cats from often being abandoned. If you would like to adopt or foster cats through All Cats Rescue, contact through their website. https://www.allcatsrescue.org/
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint. Monday night around 9 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a man walked into a business with a handgun and demanded cash. Once the suspect had the money, he left, according to a report by Sioux Falls police. No injuries were reported.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People have been vocal about their thoughts on the Supreme Courts recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Today people in Sioux Falls shared their thoughts on the ruling as demonstrators gathered to protest. They rallied in downtown Sioux Falls with signs and chants...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The summertime heat showed up in full force this year, with several days already of temperatures above 90 degrees. One emergency room doctor with Avera Health says activity also heats up for his team this time of year. Dr. Alan Sazama says heat...
Um, we sat that one out. As a matter of fact, South Dakota didn’t become a state until 1889, nearly a quarter century AFTER Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. “Sam” Grant. But an event this summer in Canton, a small town southeast of...
