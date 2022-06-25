ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls

By Cordell Wright
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 605 Summer Classic takes place in...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

City reminds Sioux Falls residents to follow watering schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City sent out a release to remind residents about the watering schedule for Sioux Falls. To utilize water resources efficiently, the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Water Division has established a year-round lawn watering schedule. Sioux Falls is currently in Stage 1 of this schedule, reads the release from the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Retiree preserves South Dakota history one photo at a time

History is all around us. And for more than two decades Sioux Falls retiree Gary Conradi has made it his mission to capture elements of South Dakota history through photographs. For more than two decades retired Raven Industries Chief Administrative Officer Gary Conradi has been on a mission to preserve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Supporting Sioux Falls family after 2nd loss in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's been one week since a fire at a central Sioux Falls duplex left a father and his six kids without a home. An incredible struggle on its own, but for this family, the fire was the second major tragedy this year. "It...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Terrace Park pool closed on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pool is closed until Tuesday morning. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation posted on social media that Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center had to close due to a diarrheal incident on Monday. The operations team is now using chemicals to destroy the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

No Driveway Hosing and Other Little Known Sioux Falls Laws

Did you know it's against city ordinances to clean your sidewalk, driveway, building, or vehicle with a water hose in Sioux Falls?. According to Sioux Falls Central, there are some Sioux Falls city ordinances that we probably don't know anything about. Like, no feeding ducks or geese in and around city bike trails and city parks. For some reason, Arrowhead Park and the Great Plains Zoo are excluded from the law.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls has map to show mosquito spray zones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's summer, and with that comes mosquitoes. And while the City of Sioux Falls does spray for the insects, how can you find out if your area has been treated?. The city has an interactive mosquito spray zone map that breaks the area...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Dakota News Now
KELOLAND TV

Car crashes into house; Family recovers from fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, June 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Jason Ravnsborg appeared in front of the Government Accountability Board in Sioux Falls on Monday to follow up on two complaints he filed against Governor Kristi Noem.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver crashes into Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a central Sioux Falls home over the weekend. Authorities say around 2:30 on Saturday morning, a car made a left turn at 2nd Avenue and 15th Street, jumped the curb and smashed into the house. Police say they have no way of knowing if the driver had been drinking because the person backed up and left before police arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Gourmet Soda Bar Opening Soon In Sioux Falls

SoDak Soda is a Gourmet Soda Bar opening in southern Sioux Falls. The one-of-a-kind establishment will be in the Three Fountains Plaza near 85th and Western. SoDak Soda is located at 2305 W Trevi Place. So what exactly is a Gourmet Soda Bar?. Well, their Facebook page states, "Turn your...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second crime won’t add prison time for Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man who was already sentenced to 40 years for raping a child was sentenced to a concurrent 25 years in prison today for attempting to rape a minor, according to court documents. Brian Keith Kimball was sentenced to a concurrent 25...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Juneteenth celebration in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls celebrated Juneteenth at Kenny Anderson Park Saturday. The event featured musical performances, poetry readings and a surprise on-stage proposal. Performer Etta McKinley says the day is about celebration and community. "It's very reassuring and comforting knowing that so many people want to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

National Adopt A Cat Month with All Cats Rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - June is National Adopt A Cat Month and we spoke with cat foster Sarah Anderson of All Cats Rescue in Sioux Falls about adopting and fostering cats. She shared the importance of neutering or spaying your cat to prevent large litters of cats from often being abandoned. If you would like to adopt or foster cats through All Cats Rescue, contact through their website. https://www.allcatsrescue.org/
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Young man robbed Sioux Falls business at gunpoint, no injuries reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint. Monday night around 9 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a man walked into a business with a handgun and demanded cash. Once the suspect had the money, he left, according to a report by Sioux Falls police. No injuries were reported.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local residents react to SCOTUS abortion ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People have been vocal about their thoughts on the Supreme Courts recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Today people in Sioux Falls shared their thoughts on the ruling as demonstrators gathered to protest. They rallied in downtown Sioux Falls with signs and chants...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Staying safe in the summer heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The summertime heat showed up in full force this year, with several days already of temperatures above 90 degrees. One emergency room doctor with Avera Health says activity also heats up for his team this time of year. Dr. Alan Sazama says heat...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

