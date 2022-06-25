ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

Two killed after shooting in Wichita Falls

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXyeF_0gLzvkwU00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Two people were killed Saturday morning in Wichita Falls.

According to Sgt. Brian Sheehan with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Cartwright Road around 9:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

At the scene, officers found a dead male in the driveway of a residence. A dead female was found in the backyard of the property.

Both had apparent traumatic wounds to their heads, Sgt. Sheehan said.

The suspect was taken to United Regional with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. At time of publication, the suspect was in serious condition.

Sgt. Sheehan said at the present time, there is no danger to the public.

This is a breaking news story. For updates with the latest local news, weather, and sports sent directly to your inbox, sign up to receive our e-mail newsletter .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Union Square Credit Union robbed, suspect caught

UPDATE June 28, 2022, 4:31 p.m. According to authorities with WFPD Union Square Credit Union was robbed after a male suspect passed a note at the bank. A weapon was not confirmed by WFPD. The suspect was captured at the Delux Inn located at 1212 Broad St. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A heavy police presence has […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Family of man shot and killed in Wichita Falls speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was a victim to gun violence. “I hope we get the justice for Paul Matthew Day, you will get life in prison without parole, I hope you can never see the light of day again,” said Kembly Day.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Wichita Falls Police said Saturday’s double homicide case is closed after the suspect in the murders died. 50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press release. Hilaire reportedly died at the hospital yesterday around 1:30 p.m. Officers said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#United Regional#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
newschannel6now.com

2 injured in Saturday crash on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a pin-in crash on Saturday. It happened in the 200 block of Central Freeway near Scotland Park just before 6 p.m. A pickup was reportedly traveling southbound in the right lane when it swerved, crossed all lanes of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Iowa Park Police said a Wichita Falls man drowned in Middle Lake Sunday afternoon. Chief Steve Davis says 51-year-old Anthony Frausto, Sr. was visiting Lake Iowa Park, better known as Middle Lake, with family members. Authorities were called to the lake for a drowning at...
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in which three people were hit. It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Blvd., between NW Bessie Ave. and NW Carole Ave., which was blocked off for several hours on Sunday.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man drowns in Iowa Park lake

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened over the weekend at Middle Lake. Multiple agencies responded to the drowning of the male, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Iowa Park Police Department. Details as to how the drowning occurred have not been released. This […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two hospitalized after wreck on Central Fwy

Editor’s note: WFPD clarified that the passenger was a male, not a female that was told to our crew on scene. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were hospitalized after a wreck on Central Freeway Saturday evening. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Wichita Falls first responders were called to Central Freeway near the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Stephens County sent a man to the hospital in critical condition late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The GMC was headed northbound on Comanche...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy