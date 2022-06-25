ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Little River Band, Ambrosia play at Liberty Block Party on Friday night

By Brian Mozey, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcA5U_0gLzvcsg00

Whitney Park in St. Cloud was filled with community members and fans of Ambrosia and Little River Band on Friday night as the Liberty Block Party took place. This was one of the many events connected to the St. Cloud Granite City Days.

Ambrosia was the first band and brought everyone to their feet after a strong set that included some fan favorites. Then, at about 8:30 p.m., the Little River Band closed out the night with a set that allowed people to sing, dance and enjoy the Friday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Take a Creepy Hike Around an Abandoned Minnesota Town

This time of year, Minnesotans love to get outside and enjoy what Minnesota has to offer. When we have so many months of Winter, it's nice to be able to do more things outside without it being freezing cold. This week, with the lower humidity and temperatures (compared to last...
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Woman’s Recent Photo Shows “End Of World” Sky – Is It Real?

I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Liberty Block Party in St. Cloud Friday Night

ST. CLOUD - Granite City Days continues Friday evening with the annual Liberty Block Party at Whitney Park. The headliner is the Little River Band with the opening act Ambrosia. The concert is free to attend, it starts at 6:00 p.m. You're encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Granite City...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Holewa, Karls Win WJON/Granite City Days 5K

A group of 30 runners braved the cool windy conditions to participate in the WJON/Granite City Days 5K Sunday morning at the new City Hall in St. Cloud. The overall winner and top male finisher was 14-year old Preston Holewa from Foley with a time of 19:22. The top female finisher was 20-year old Julia Karls from St. Cloud with a time of 19:45. Finishing 3rd was 44-year old Wes Karls from St. Cloud with a time of 20:55.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambrosia#Dance#Granite City#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Liberty Block Party#The Little River Band
mspmag.com

Gus Gus Doesn't Take Itself Too Seriously

Blue fringe lampshades, inky azure walls stenciled with blue donkeys, a handful of chairs around a deeply scooped corner bar, a Jell-O shot sliding toward you, pushed by a woman with mischief sparkling in her eyes—wait, not you, respectable you, doing a Jell-O shot in a St. Paul basement? This is the essence of Gus Gus.
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

9 Strange Ghost Towns Within 100 Miles of Rochester, Minnesota

I've always enjoyed learning about ghost towns, and there are many of them around Minnesota. Quite a few of those ghost towns are actually right here in southern Minnesota. I was able to find 9 ghost towns in the area that are all within 100 miles of Rochester, Minnesota. Most of them are within an hour, so an easy trip if you wanted to check any of these out.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
103.7 THE LOON

Rainfall Totals from Around the St. Cloud Metro Area

ST. CLOUD -- Some eye-popping rain totals are coming in from overnight. The Minnesota Climatology Office says the highest total they've seen so far is 7.4 inches of rain in Randall. Weather observes say 5.93 inches of rain fell northwest of Sartell, there are reports of 5.50 and 4.86 inches both from Sauk Rapids, 4.61 inches in St. Joseph, and 4.20 inches in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
DL-Online

DNR officer's keen eye leads to return of electric scooter stolen from Thief River Falls grocery store

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) assisted in getting a young great horned owl to a raptor rehabber and investigated two calf depredations. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods with enforcement action taken for people angling without a license, allowing the illegal operation of a jet ski by a juvenile, and a group of clients and their fishing guide found in possession of too many walleyes.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Five Secrets to Keeping Those Pesky Minnesota Mosquitoes Away

After a wet spring and the arrival of summer here in Minnesota, we all know that those pesky mosquitoes can't be far behind. Mosquito: (See Minnesota Bird) We all react to their itchy bites differently. After a weekend of camping or at the cabin Amie is a human pin cushion, while most of the time I got mostly unscathed. We're never sure if she's bitten more or just reacts more severely that I do.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m. for parts of SE Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. This includes portions of southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to develop and may pose a risk for large hail (quarter size or larger) and damaging wind gusts (60+ MPH). Areas further south into Iowa may see the watch extended later this afternoon as storms move into northeast Iowa. Be sure to stay weather aware and watch for changing weather conditions.
MINNESOTA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy