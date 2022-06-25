Little River Band, Ambrosia play at Liberty Block Party on Friday night

Whitney Park in St. Cloud was filled with community members and fans of Ambrosia and Little River Band on Friday night as the Liberty Block Party took place. This was one of the many events connected to the St. Cloud Granite City Days.

Ambrosia was the first band and brought everyone to their feet after a strong set that included some fan favorites. Then, at about 8:30 p.m., the Little River Band closed out the night with a set that allowed people to sing, dance and enjoy the Friday evening.