ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney for Petito family claims Roberta Laundrie sent Brian an ‘odd’ letter

By Nexstar Media Wire, Liz Jassin, Brian Entin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wf09v_0gLzva7E00

( NewsNation ) — A notebook reportedly belonging to Brian Laundrie, in which he appears to claim responsibility for killing Gabby Petito in September 2021, was publicly released by the Laundrie family attorney Friday.

But there is at least one other piece of evidence that might come as a surprise to those following the case, according to the attorney for the Petito family.

Patrick Riley appeared on NewsNation this week, claiming the Laundries’ attorney is in possession of a letter from Roberta Laundrie to her son Brian that apparently reads “burn after you read this” on the envelope.

Riley claimed the letter was not within the notebook released on Friday.

Brian Laundrie notebook confession revealed: ‘Couldn’t go on without’ Gabby Petito

“My understanding is, that the letter, at one point, had been in the van. But then it was taken from the Laundrie home during the time when the search warrant was executed,” Riley said.

Riley claims the content of the letter came as a “surprise” to Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

“He has the original letter,” Riley claims. “And I’ve asked him to maintain that for purposes of the litigation.”

Riley said he couldn’t reveal exactly what was in the letter, other than “an offer from Roberta Laundrie to assist her son.”

“It’s a pretty interesting, pretty odd letter,” Riley said.

The letter itself is not dated, but it appears that the letter was written within the time that Petito was murdered and Brian Laundrie committed suicide, Riley claims.

Riley said the letter also referenced Gabby Petito, but he declined to comment further.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Former police officer dead in Alabama jail

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. […]
MOBILE, AL
Complex

Brian Laundrie’s Recovered Notebook Reveals Gabby Petito’s Death Was a Mercy Killing

The contents of Brian Laundrie’s notebook that the FBI obtained following his death have been revealed. According to Fox News, Laundrie confessed to killing his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. “I ended her life,” he wrote. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made,” the 23-year-old continued. “I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries#Violent Crime#Newsnation
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie notebook reveals Gabby Petito ‘murder confession’ as he wrote he ‘ended vlogger’s life to end her pain’

BRIAN Laundrie admitted to "ending" Gabby Petito's life, calling it a "merciful murder" as his mysterious journal containing his confession is revealed. Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. In the journal, obtained by The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

31-year-old mother of three minors, all under 3, was charged after all of the children tested positive for cocaine when she brought her 15-month-old child to hospital because ‘he was not acting normally’

Parents-to-be should know that being a parent is something special, but it also means that parents’ lives change completely meaning that a lot of things done in the past will remain there. Being a parent means a lot of time and effort dedicated in rising the children, but most of all, a lot of responsibility that sometimes requires parents to be ‘victims’ in an effort to provide the best everyday environment for their loved ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

The FBI Releases The Confession From Brian Laundrie’s Notebook: “I Ended Her Life”

Last year, a notebook was discovered alongside Brian Laundrie’s body, after he was found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Of course, the FBI confirmed that Laundrie was the one who killed his fiancé Gabby Petito after discovering a “confession” in the notebook, who’s body was discovered in Wyoming, after Laundrie had returned home by himself from a cross-country road trip.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy