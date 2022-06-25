Atlanta United hoping to play well during 3-matches in 8 days road trip

The Atlanta United (5-5-4) are set to begin a gruesome three matches in eight days stint when they travel to Toronto FC (4-3-8) tonight for an Eastern Conference match.

The United are coming off of an impressive 2-0 victory over Inter Miami last week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that saw the Five Stripes dominate possession 60% to 40%.

Manager Gonzalo Pineada will return to the sidelines after sitting out the Inter Miami match because of a suspension handed down by MLS for his actions during the Five Stripes loss to the Columbus Crew.

If the Five Stripes are going to get three big road points in Toronto they will need to continue their good play on the offensive side of the ball.

“This is the easiest and most winnable game of this three game road stretch” emphasized 92.9 the Game’s Sports Reporter Joe Patrick when he joined Sam & Greg, to preview that United-Toronto match.

Joe went on to say, “This is a Toronto team with an extremely pourous defense” when analayzing the matchup and predicting that the Five Stripes have a good chance to pull out a road win.

Once the United are finished north of the border they will only get a few days to rest as they will be right back in action on Thursday June 30, when they travel to New York to face off with the Red Bulls.

The third match of the three in 8 days will also be in New York on Sunday July 3, when the Five Stripes take action against NYCFC.

Catch all Atlanta United games on 92.9 the Game with Mike Conti and Jason Longshore calling the action from kickoff to the final horn.