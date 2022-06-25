ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks Have Third-Highest Odds of Landing Kevin Durant

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Las Vegas believes there is a chance of Trae Young teaming up with Kevin Durant.

Death, taxes and the NBA being unnecessarily dramatic. It's one of the many reasons why we love this game. If you missed it, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are at an impasse in contract negotiations. The situation has quickly spiraled out of control, and now the Nets are at risk of losing Irving as well as his good friend Kevin Durant.

Multiple reporters from around the league have indicated that Durant is closely monitoring the situation and could possibly follow Irving out the door. Sportsbook BetOnline.ag released odds of where Durant is most likely to go next, and the Atlanta Hawks rank third on the list.

The only teams with better chances of acquiring Durant are the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies. But the Hawks, at 9/2 odds, are higher than the most storied franchises in the NBA. It's rare for Atlanta to garner this kind of attention - even if it's still entirely speculative.

There is one main reason why Durant would even consider coming to Atlanta, and it's not Lemon Pepper Lou chicken wings at Magic City. Durant has been a mentor and friend of All-NBA point guard Trae Young since their time in Oklahoma City over a decade ago.

So if the situation deteriorated in Brooklyn, how would Atlanta's front office be able to acquire the 33-year-old forward? While it would not be easy, it's also not impossible. Durant has four years left on his max contract, and is slated to get $42 million, then $46 million, then $49 million, and eventually $53 million in the final season of his deal.

Atlanta's front office would have not only have to match the salary but make it worth Brooklyn's while to trade the cornerstone of their franchise. Additionally, the Hawks would be bidding against the rest of the league. The good news is Atlanta can easily match the salary and have several intriguing players plus all of their future draft picks.

A lot would have to go right for Durant to team up with Young in Atlanta. However, despite the front office's conservative team-building approach , I believe landing San Antonio Spurs' All-Star Dejounte Murray is far more likely to happen. Either way, it is sure to be an exciting summer in Atlanta. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

