Bats Disappear as Philadelphia Phillies Fall to Padres

By Alex Carr
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies' bats failed them once again on Friday as they lost to San Diego.

For a team that was intended to be structured around a fearsome lineup, the Philadelphia Phillies didn't show much bite in their disappointing 1-0 loss against the San Diego Padres. The team managed just five hits, two of which came during a potential rally in the top of the ninth inning.

The Phillies weren't without their chances, however. They managed to walk five times on Friday night, four of which came against starter Mackenzie Gore. Unfortunately, as has been the story for the Phillies this season, they struggled to find that timely "big hit."

Aaron Nola was the true star of the show in this one. He tossed seven excellent innings, allowing just one run, while striking out ten. Nola has been outstanding of late, pitching to a 0.90 ERA across his last four starts, alongside 30 strikeouts and a 0.83 WHIP. And yet, he was charged with the loss at the end of the day.

Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the first inning of Friday's game.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The aforementioned lone run of the ballgame came off the bat of Nola's brother, Austin, who singled home Eric Hosmer in the sixth inning.

Friday night's result was a disappointing one, especially seeing as the Phillies were coming off of a strong win the night prior, tacking six runs on Cy Young candidate Joe Musgrove.

They'll hope to find some semblance of their momentum on Saturday against a struggling Blake Snell, who they've fared well against in the past. Zach Eflin, who is coming off of a shaky, knee-troubled start against the Nationals will toe the rubber for the Phillies.

If they're to have any hope of winning their sixth consecutive series, the Phillies will need to show out in tomorrow's contest. Here's hoping they bring their bats with them.

Inside The Phillies

