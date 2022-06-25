ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Attorney for Petito family claims Roberta Laundrie sent Brian an ‘odd’ letter

By Nexstar Media Wire, Liz Jassin, Brian Entin
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MboSS_0gLzvJIz00

( NewsNation ) — A notebook reportedly belonging to Brian Laundrie, in which he appears to claim responsibility for killing Gabby Petito in September 2021, was publicly released by the Laundrie family attorney Friday.

But there is at least one other piece of evidence that might come as a surprise to those following the case, according to the attorney for the Petito family.

LaGrange Police: 1 teen dead, 2 injured in shooting on Hogansville Road

Patrick Riley appeared on NewsNation this week, claiming the Laundries’ attorney is in possession of a letter from Roberta Laundrie to her son Brian that apparently reads “burn after you read this” on the envelope.

Riley claimed the letter was not within the notebook released on Friday.

“My understanding is, that the letter, at one point, had been in the van. But then it was taken from the Laundrie home during the time when the search warrant was executed,” Riley said.

Riley claims the content of the letter came as a “surprise” to Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

“He has the original letter,” Riley claims. “And I’ve asked him to maintain that for purposes of the litigation.”

Riley said he couldn’t reveal exactly what was in the letter, other than “an offer from Roberta Laundrie to assist her son.”

“It’s a pretty interesting, pretty odd letter,” Riley said.

The letter itself is not dated, but it appears that the letter was written within the time that Petito was murdered and Brian Laundrie committed suicide, Riley claims.

Riley said the letter also referenced Gabby Petito, but he declined to comment further.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Timberidge house party host arrested

A Newnan man was arrested after hosting a house party with underage drinking, deputies said. Dustin Ray Hunter, 29, is charged with keeping a disorderly house and contributing to the delinquency of minors, according to jail reports. The incident occurred Friday when deputies responded to a homeowner on Timberidge Drive...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Man steals car during test drive

A Greenville, Georgia man was arrested after deciding a test drive would be better off without the sales rep. Nickloas Jermaine Render Jr., 19, is charged with theft by taking auto, obstruction of officers and assault, according to jail documents. The incident occurred Monday morning when Render took a yellow...
GREENVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Thomaston 911 call ends in OIS

THOMASTON – A Thomaston, GA man is shot by police after pointing a handgun at an officer. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Thomaston, Upson County, GA. The Upson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
THOMASTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries#Shooting#Violent Crime#Newsnation
WRBL News 3

Man arrested after fire started at LaGrange hospital

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has arrested a man after a fire was started in a hospital room at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center on Monday. According to police, James E. Smith III was arrested on June 27, 2022, at the hospital, located on Vernon Road, following reports a fire had been […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina ‘family friend’ convicted of molesting Ga. girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County jury has convicted a South Carolina man of molesting and raping a girl he was said to be “family friends” with. In March 2019, a girl told her doctor that she had been abused and sexually assaulted by a man named Abraham Hardy when she lived in Douglasville, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Georgia man killed in multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 32-year-old Georgia man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident early Monday morning June 27, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Jonathan L. Lowe, 32, of Austell, Georgia, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash when he struck a concrete median barrier and his car overturned.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Troup County runaway teen located

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says a runaway teen has been located. Deputies announced Edward Barnett, 15, had been found after he was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the 200 block of College Street in Mountville. Barnett reportedly took a 2013 Kia Optima without permission when he left.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WKRG News 5

1 teen dead, 2 injured in Georgia shooting: Police

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple teens have been shot in LaGrange, and one of them has died. The shootings, according to police, happened during a teen gathering with an altercation between two groups breaking out and gunfire erupting. Police said the incident happened at 1009 Hogansville Road, the location of the gathering. Two 16-year-old males and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy