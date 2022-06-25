KFC unveils innovative finger-licking 1970’s trend, the Finger Spork

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All fingers point to KFC today as the fried chicken chain unveiled an innovative eating utensil that makes all your KFC favorites (literally) finger lickin’ good. The KFC Finger Sporks, KFC’s new piece of “tableware-tech” as they call it is meant to bring out the fun in family dinner.

KFC Finger Sporks are a new spin on the original sporks that KFC helped popularize in the early 1970s when Colonel Harland Sanders adopted them as the utensil of choice for all of his Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants.

Features like precision prong articulation, anterior branding optimization and spork technology make it more fun to scoop out mac & cheese, retrieve that last corn kernel and delight in mashed potatoes.

To use, place a finger in the KFC Finger Spork, dip your finger into your favorite KFC side item and then elevate the Finger Spork into your mouth.

KFC even created a 90s-inspired infomercial to show how to use the new finger-lickin’ good utensil — harkening back to a time of scrunchies and boomboxes. Millennial parents will feel nostalgic watching one family take their meal from good to finger-lickin’ good!

“The KFC Finger Spork was designed to optimize consumption of KFC sides, but we can’t wait to see other creative uses our customers come up with, like enhancing high-fives, creating a one-of-a-kind friendship bracelet or playing the saxophone,” KFC said in a press release.

The KFC Finger Spork is available for a limited time only. Those interested in getting their fingers on (and in) one can order a KFC Sides Lovers Meal via the KFC mobile app, KFC.com or at participating KFC locations starting June 21 through July 12 to receive two free KFC Finger Sporks, while supplies last.

“KFC Finger Sporks are taking sides off the sidelines and putting them in the spotlight,” said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. “Every detail of the innovative Finger Spork has been carefully crafted and pressure tested – by way of eating many KFC sides – for the optimal finger-lickin’ good experience.”

For more information about KFC and the KFC Finger Spork, visit Home (kfc.ca) .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.