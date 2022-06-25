ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggies Hosting Massive Recruiting Weekend Before Dead Period

By Matt Galatzan
The Aggies have another impressive group of visitors on campus this weekend

The Texas A&M Aggies are becoming a recruiting power across the nation, as evidenced by both their 2022 haul and the names in consideration for the 2023 class as well.

And just before the dead period begins next week, there will be a massive group of star-studded visitors taking a trip to College Station.

Among those prospects is Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who will be the headliner of the visit for the Aggies.

The Aggies have been in search of adding more and more talent to the wide receiver position over the previous two cycles, and Branch might be the best in the country at the position.

Luckily for the Aggies, they appear to be at the top of the list for Branch, as well as a host of other top talents.

You can view the full list of recruits that will be in College Station below:

QB - Austin Novosad - Dripping Springs (TX)

QB - DJ Lagway - Willis (TX) 2024

RB - Cedric Baxter - Edgewater (Orlando, FL)

WR - Zachariah Branch - Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

WR - Tyler Williams - Lakeland (FL)

LB - KD Davis - North Texas (Transfer Portal)

LB - Daymion Sanford - Paetow (Katy, TX)

CB - Malike Muhammad - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)

S - Peyton Bowen - Guyer (Denton, TX)

