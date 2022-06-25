Portion of SB Southfield Freeway closed in Wayne County through Monday morning, other roadwork could impact drivers [SEE LIST]

WAYNE COUNTY (WWJ) - A section of southbound lanes on M-39 in Wayne County are closed through the weekend as crews work on maintenance and prepare for future building projects, the Michigan Department of Transportation said on Friday.

The affected stretch of highway runs from 8 Mile Road to Michigan Avenue including all on and off ramps; roadwork affects only the southbound lanes. Officials began closing the area off on Friday around 10 p.m. and the lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

MDOT said that road crews will be out to collect samples from soil and pavement borings to help pave the way for "a future M-39 rebuilding project in this area in 2025-2026."

Traffic will be rerouted to Telegraph Road where drivers can take Michigan Avenue to be back to M-39.

"The closure will allow crews to work safely versus closing multiple lanes in different locations over many weeks," MDOT officials said.

Other road projects in the Metro area could also snarl traffic through the weekend and beyond. That roadwork is as follows:

• Friday June 24 : NB/SB I-75 between M-8/Davison Frwy and 8 Mile. One lane is open each way starting 9 p.m. Friday, June 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 27.

• Fri June 24: In Ann Arbor, WB M-14 from Barton Drive to Main St. will have one lane closed starting 10 p.m. Friday, June 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 27. Additionally, the WB M-14 entrance ramp from Barton Dr. and the WB M-14 exit ramp to Main St. will be closed.

WWJ's Traffic Center warns drivers of nightly road work that will close roads. Here's the list:

• NB/SB I-275 between Eureka Rd. and 6 Mile. A moving work crew leaves one lane open each way from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Saturday, July 9.

• Genesee County - NB I-75 from Saginaw Rd. to I-475 will have two left lanes closed every night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sunday, June 26.

• Ypsilanti - EB I-94 entrance ramp from NB Huron is currently closed through early August. Divers are urged to use US-12/Michigan Ave. ramps.

• Livingston County - NB US-23 from I-96 to M-59 will be closed night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night until late June. On some nights, this closure will be extended to Clyde Rd. It it suggested that motorists detour to Old US-23.

• North of Dundee - NB US-23 at Milwaukee Rd., one lane closed 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through late June. Also, Milwaukee Rd. over US-23 remains closed.

Other traffic closures continuing through the weekend:

• SB I-275 ramp to EB I-96/Jeffries Freeway remains closed through 5 a.m. Sunday, June 26.

• NB I-75 from 7 Mile to 9 Mile: the left lane remains closed through 3 p.m. Friday, July 1. Also, the NB I-75 entrance ramp from 8 Mile and the NB I-75 exit ramp to 9 Mile are closed.

In Genesee County:

• NB I-75 ramp WB I-69 will be closed through 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 25.

• NB/SB US-23 between Grand Blanc Rd. and Hill Rd.: drivers should be advised of periodic lane closures each way through 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 25.

Saturday and Sunday roadwork:

• Sat. 6/25 - NB/SB I-275 at 10 Mile/Grand River Ave will have brief total closures from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

• Sat. 6/25 - WB I-696 from Dequindre Road to Lahser Road will have a moving work crew in the left lane from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

• Sat. 6/25 - Ann Arbor - WB I-94 at Jackson Ave/Exit 172: one lane closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

• Sat. 6/25 - EB/WB I-94 at M-59: periodic double-lane closures each way (WB from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 25; EB from 7 a.m. Saturday June 25 through 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26).

• Sat. 6/25 - EB/WB I-96/Jeffries Freeway between Merriman Rd. and Middlebelt Rd. will experience brief total closures from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

• Sat. 6/25 - Pontiac - EB/WB M-59 at Woodward Ave. will have lane closures each way from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 25.

• Sat. 6/25 - WB I-94 ramp to SB I-275 is closed from 6 a.m. Saturday, June 25 to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 26.

• Sun. 6/26 - NB I-75 from 11 Mile to 13 Mile has two left lanes closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

• Sun. 6/26 - New Baltimore - EB/WB M-29/Green St. through downtown New Baltimore will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 for a special event.

