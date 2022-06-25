Broken Arrow ‘GO Bond’ sale set for July 19

City of Broken Arrow City of Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A proposed list of more than 22 projects will be funded through the sale of the $40,000,000 in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022 on July 19, the city of Broken Arrow announced this week.

Under General Council Business at their June 20 meeting, the Broken Arrow City Council authorized Resolution No. 1465 that fixes the amount of General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022 to mature each year, the city said.

The bonds will mature as follows: $2,105,000 on Sept. 1, 2024, and $2,105,000 annually each year thereafter until paid, except the final maturity shall be in the amount of $2,110,000. The bonds will have a 20-year term.

The City Council intends to convene on July 19 at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Building located at 220 S. First St. to consider the bids and take action on the bonds.

These bonds will be sold to the bidder that bids the lowest true interest cost the bonds shall bear and agrees to pay par and accrued interest for the bonds. The lowest true interest cost will be calculated by doubling the semi-annual interest rate necessary to discount the debt service on the bonds to the price bid for the bonds.

