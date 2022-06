AKRON, Ohio — A 20-year-old woman is dead and a 22-year-old man injured following a shooting in Akron's Chapel Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning. The incident occurred just after midnight on the 1200 block of Independence Avenue, near the Regal Independence movie theater. According to police, the man got into an argument with someone before exiting an unspecified establishment. Once he and the woman both got outside into the parking lot, at least one suspect fired multiple gunshots, hitting both victims before fleeing the scene.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO