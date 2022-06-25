ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan withholds fund to train medical exporters to perform abortion services

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are not enough providers to...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 3

It's all good!
3d ago

He need to give out stimulus checks like the other states, to assist with high gas and food prices too!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
WDVM 25

Maryland’s Abortion Care Access Law goes into effect Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Back in April, Maryland’s General Assembly overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act, a bill allowing health practitioners besides physicians, to perform abortion procedures. Those health care workers include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants who have proper training. This bill comes with controversy […]
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Election 2022: Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for Maryland governor

(WEAA)—Westley Watende Omari Moore, also known as Wes Moore is a Democratic candidate for Maryland governor. Moore is also a U.S. Army veteran, author, entrepreneur, and television producer. He joins Dr. Kaye for her Meet The Candidates Series. Click the audio to listen. For voting information and list of...
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor’s family coal firm reaches debt settlement

A coal firm controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family has reached a nine-digit settlement agreement with a Swiss bank. Bluestone Resources Inc. has agreed to pay up to $320 million to lenders. Credit Suisse Asset Management announced the agreement on Friday. Bluestone CEO Jay Justice, Gov. Justice’s son, says the proceeds from any […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Exporters
WTOP

Meet the Republican candidates for Maryland governor: Kelly Schulz

This interview is part of a series of interviews with the Democratic and Republican candidates for Maryland governor in 2022. In these interviews, WTOP asked all the candidates the same or similar questions on education, public safety and crime, jobs and the economy, and transportation. The Maryland primary is July 19.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Influx of patients expected to seek out safe abortions in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Reproductive advocates are calling Maryland the southernmost safe state for abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion bans in 13 states across the country. Karen Nelson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Maryland, says they are ready if...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
cardinalnews.org

The housing crisis: Rural areas sag while hub cities choke

Residents of Southwest and Southside Virginia puzzle over the skyscrapers rising in Alexandria or Arlington as businesses crowd into Washington, D.C. Why is all that investment going to a few cities, while other great places to raise a family get starved of resources?. That doesn’t mean life is great in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Abortion rights protestors move to the streets in Downtown DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It is now the third day since the Supreme Court made its controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and people continue to gather to march in downtown D.C. Several protestors have moved from protesting outside the Supreme Court building to marching in the streets chanting their demands for abortion […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Real News Network

How Maryland is preventing prisoners from getting college degrees

Education is one of the few rehabilitative options available to incarcerated people, yet all across America prisoners are prevented from pursuing their education. “Atiba” Demetrius Brown, for instance, has been dedicated to improving himself and his post-incarceration prospects by taking correspondence courses while incarcerated in Maryland, but thanks to a draconian new decree by the Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services (DPSCS), Atiba can’t take his exams. In this installment of Rattling the Bars, Victor Wallis joins Mansa Musa to discuss the case of “Atiba” Demetrius Brown and the calculated cruelty of the prison-industrial complex.
MARYLAND STATE
wswv.net

Virginia Info on Abortion Rights

The biggest news story in the last few days has been the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe versus Wade, the ruling from 1973 that effectively legalized abortion across the United States. This ruling held that abortion was included in the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy