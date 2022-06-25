Developer eyes former Elk River Bowl site by Lake Orono for housing

Once thought to be spot for fine dining, multi-family homes now being considered

Jim Boyle

Editor

A developer has visions of multi-family housing on prime real estate next to one of four lobes of Lake Orono that used to be home to Elk River Bowl.

The Elk River City Council heard about Stefan Georgiev’s concept plan that he submitted for review at a June 20 work session. The realtor’s proposal contains four multi-family buildings totaling 60 units with the knowledge that council members would provide informal, non-binding feedback regarding the proposed development project.

Council members were generally supportive of the project noting the length of time the parcel has been available for development, according to City Administrator Cal Portner.

They did voice concerns with residents’ access onto Highway 10, the number of units and parking, Portner said.

“The consensus was that although most preferred a commercial business like a restaurant with lake access, they could support residential with fewer units,” Portner said.

Currently, the land use and zoning designations for the property do not support the proposed use, so the applicant is seeking feedback regarding the level of support for an amendment to comprehensive plan and rezoning for the uses outlined in the concept plan.

To proceed with a multiple family residential project, the property would need a rezoning to R-4 multiple family residential or PUD, and a comprehensive plan amendment to multi-family. There are also concerns regarding setbacks, parking and access to Highway 10.