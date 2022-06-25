Guns allegedly stolen from luggages of 2 off-duty NYPD cops while traveling from JFK

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Guns were stolen from the luggages of two off-duty NYPD officers while they were traveling from New York City to Atlanta on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

The 44th Precinct cops were flying from JFK airport with JetBlue where they had their 9mm handguns in their luggage aboard the flight, sources told the Post.

Their flight was scheduled to leave around 2 p.m. but was delayed, and arrived in Atlanta at 8 p.m.

When the officers went to claim their luggage, they found their guns were missing from inside their bags, sources said.

Police in Atlanta were notified and are currently investigating.